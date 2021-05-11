Attacking the opioid epidemic West Virginia senator's measure merits bipartisan support

ommon sense is something that appears to be in short supply when it comes to our nation’s elected leaders in Washington.
In fact, it is becoming increasingly difficult to comprehend some of the outrageous ideas that are coming out of Congress from those lawmakers who are supposed to be representing the best interests of our nation and its citizens.
That’s why a common sense, bipartisan measure, that was recently introduced by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., merits both applause and strong support.
The Protecting Americans from Dangerous Opioids Act is a measure that simply requires the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to remove one opioid medication currently on the market for every new opioid medication that is approved.
The goal, of course, is to keep the government from flooding the country with potentially addictive pain pills.
The measure is of particular importance to West Virginia, a state that is still struggling with a serious drug abuse and drug overdose problem. But the same problem also is prevalent across the country.
In fact, the United States reported the highest number of overdose deaths ever in 2020, and more than half of those deaths involved an opioid or synthetic-opioid, according to Manchin.
“It’s simply heartbreaking to lose so many Americans and West Virginians in addition to those we have lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Manchin, a power-broker in the evenly divided U.S. Senate, said. “My common sense bill would help limit dangerous opioids on the market by requiring the FDA to take an opioid off the market for every new opioid approved.
“I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to work with me on this legislation to help address the drug epidemic and keep the opioid industry in check.”
The West Virginia Democrat also reintroduced the Changing the Culture of the FDA Act, another common sense measure that would amend the FDA mission statement to include the agency’s responsibility for addressing the ongoing drug epidemic.
Furthermore, Manchin also joined Republican Tim Scott of South Carolina last month in introducing the bipartisan Non-Opioid Directive Act, which would establish a non-opioid directive form that allows patients to notify health professionals that they do not wish to be treated with opioids.
Manchin also is urging Congress to pass his bipartisan bill, FIGHT Fentanyl Act, a measure that would permanently reschedule fentanyl and fentanyl related substances.
Given Manchin’s new found political power in Washington, these important bipartisan measures now have a much better chance of becoming law, as they should.
While the focus over the past 15 months has been on the pandemic, and rightfully so, we also can’t forget the opioid abuse and overdose problem that has plagued our nation for years.
The Protecting Americans from Dangerous Opioids Act is an important tool in fighting this epidemic.
— The (Beckley, West Virginia) Register-Herald
