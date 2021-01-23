The following comments were among the more than 50 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Wednesday story from the Associated Press titled “Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics.”
•If you people can’t say anything good just keep your comments to yourself. Its time to move on. Rude comments are not going to change anything so just stop. ... Karen Cummins
•Are these comments for real? ... David Flora
•Not for nothing but look at Nancy Pelosi. I hate the woman, but I’m pretty sure she has held higher power for awhile now. I don’t see any feminists praising her though. Guess it’s because she is the wrong color. ... Stacey Ealy
•They keep praising her for being a woman. They only recognize gender when it suits them. Ridiculous hypocrites. ... Jason Sapienza
•I have to laugh at all the sensitive Democrats out there. Waaa waaa waaa. Try being a Republican and get a little thicker skin. And as you start to trash me just remember — I don’t care! ... Tim Redfoot
•Obviously none of you have daughters. ... D.J. Hall
•Mask please. ... Eric Buchanan
•(Throwing up emoji) ... Tina Hiner Butler
•God help this country!!! ... Cheyrl Mitro
•The comment section of the NC News is symbolic of why everybody moves away. So miserable. ... Marenda Zeronas
•(in response to Marenda Zeronas) I read those comments and I’m vowing use Facebook only to read articles. The comments mostly show low education levels and lack of understanding. People just seem to want to seek support for their crude and uninformed stand. they have no desire to grow and improve. ... Kathryn Rentz
•(in response to Marenda Zeronas) Just say they’re lying about using her body to advance her political career and we’ll move on. ... Lance Nimmo
•(in response to Marenda Zeronas) And I’ve said this before, why would a business looking to relocate want to come here if this is an example of the mentality of the available workforce? They taint everyone in the city with their ignorance. ... Angie Condas
