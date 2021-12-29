FILE - This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The Census Bureau undercounted more than 8% of the occupied homes in 10 Detroit neighborhoods during the 2020 census, an oversight rate that if applied citywide could mean that tens of thousands of Motor City residents were missed, researchers hired by the city said Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)