The U.S. Constitution should be defended and supported, and we applaud those few Republicans who have condemned ex-President Donald Trump for calling for its scrapping as a way for him to return to power.
That number of GOP defenders is too small, and it shows the troubling depth of Trump’s continuing support in the Republican Party. We hope some will think deeply about what’s at stake and reverse course to speak to this egregious disrespect for American democracy.
Trump’s diatribe repeated his lie of fraud in the 2020 election. Trump wrote on his social media site: “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”
Not surprisingly, Reps. Liz Cheney, Wyoming, and Adam Kinzinger, of Illinois, condemned Trump forcefully. Hundreds of others remained silent, including all four Republicans representing Minnesota in Congress.
Rep. Paul Gozar, of Arizona, said he agreed with Trump, saying “unprecedented fraud calls for unprecedented cure.” He took the tweet down about an hour later.
Other Republicans condemning Trump include Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., who told Axios: “We should never dishonor that oath. No one is above the Constitution. Anyone who desires to lead our country must commit to protecting the Constitution. They should not threaten to terminate it.”
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said: “Suggesting the termination of the Constitution is not only a betrayal of our Oath of Office, it’s an affront to our Republic.”
Former Vice President Mike Pence told a South Carolina radio station: “Everyone that serves in public office, everyone that aspires to serve or to serve again, should make it clear that we will support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Representatives Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Mike Lawler, R-New York, both said on national television they disagree with Trump.
“The Constitution is set for a reason, to protect the rights of every American,” Lawler said. “So I certainly don’t endorse that language or that sentiment.”
Rep. David Joyce, R-Ohio, said suspending the Constitution was a “fantasy” but didn’t rule out supporting Trump if he was the Republican nominee.
Joyce’s support is an example of the ill-advised direction of the Republican Party. Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the party’s congressional leaders, for days remained silent about the whole affair, thus falling short of their oath to defend the Constitution.
McConnell finally came out Dec. 6 with a muted criticism.
“Anyone seeking the presidency who thinks that the Constitution could somehow be suspended or not followed, it seems to me would have a very hard time being sworn in as president of the United States,” McConnell said. And Trump later blamed the media for distorting his written statement on social media.
Americans have long assumed there are some things, like the Constitution and Declaration of Independence, we can agree on no matter how divisive our politics might be.
Trump would like to shatter even that small unity. We support Republicans who defend the Constitution and the democracy it creates.
— The Mankato (Minnesota) Free Press
