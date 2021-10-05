County’s
social capital
Lawrence County is one of the lower-ranked counties in Pennsylvania when it comes to social capital, according to a 2018 in-depth analysis done by researchers for the Joint Economic Committee in Congress.
Social capital relates to how connected a community is to its groups, its people and its institutions charged with getting things done.
Lawrence County ranked 2,093 out or 2,992 counties nationwide, and 59th out Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
The county’s percentile rankings were: Family unity, 27th; Community health, 42nd; Institutional health, 49th; and collective efficacy, 22nd.
Pennsylvania ranked 24th out of 50 states and Washington, D.C.
