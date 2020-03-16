The novel coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19, has spread worldwide, including in Eastern Pennsylvania and nearby Eastern Ohio.
Although no cases have been confirmed in Lawrence County as of this writing, that may change, and we must all take calm and rational steps to keep the number of local infections low.
In my role as the chairman of the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, my staff and I have been in contact with local officials, legislative leaders, the Governor’s office, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health to share information and implement response plans to the pandemic. The information I am sharing is the same information you are getting from the experts — the scientists and physicians at the state Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
This new coronavirus is not the flu and it is not the common cold. Although all three of those illnesses are caused by viruses that are transmitted similarly and have some similar symptoms, they are separate viruses. They work in different ways, are treated in different ways, and have different levels of severity.
Most people who are infected by COVID-19 will feel moderately ill and will recover fully. However, current statistics show that the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are hit harder by COVID-19 than they are by the flu. If we follow the advice of experts to control the spread of the infection, our healthcare system will be able to focus on treating high-risk patients, meaning better outcomes for all who become infected.
I echo the advice of the Department of Health and the CDC, and I advise everyone to follow their recommendations. At this time, that advice includes:
Wash your hands often. Avoid touching your face as much as possible. Make smart choices about attending public events. Stay home if you are sick.
If you do feel sick, you may not have to be hospitalized, but you must call your doctor and follow his or her advice. However, if you have trouble breathing, go to the hospital immediately.
Pennsylvania’s government is working around the clock to stay in control of the coronavirus threat. You may have heard that the Governor has taken decisive action by closing schools in Pennsylvania, as well as other public gathering places in part of Southeastern Pennsylvania due to the high number of cases of COVID-19 there. Those decisions may be expanded into other area as new infections are identified.
Please understand that these measures do not indicate any reason for panic. In fact, they are decisions made ahead of time, before there is a widespread problem, to slow the spread of COVID-19 and lower the burden on our health care system.
I am prepared to travel to Harrisburg to conduct the people’s business and craft the legislation that will help those who need it in the face of this and other challenges. As my perfect attendance record demonstrates, whenever the General Assembly is in session, I will be in the legislature, advocating for you.
My office will continue to serve the people of Lawrence County during this pandemic. If you are in the group of people who are vulnerable to COVID-19 complications and are choosing to avoid public spaces, please feel free to call our office at (724) 656-1112 for assistance. If you need health or human services when our office is not open, consider contacting the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania by dialing 2-1-1. As always, if you have an emergency, call 9-1-1.
Public health pandemics such as this one evolve rapidly, so new recommendations may be issued at any time. I encourage everyone to monitor the websites of the state Department of Health at health.pa.gov and the CDC at cdc.gov to get the most current information and advice. Do not rely on unverified social media posts.
If you do not have access to the internet, monitor television and print news sources for information that is presented by the CDC, the Governor and Secretary of Health, and medical doctors.
I want to extend my appreciation to all the first responders — including police officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, 9-1-1 phone operators, and more — as well as to the doctors, nurses, and other support staff in our medical facilities. If this crisis deepens, those men and women will be working around the clock to protect our health and safety. Please keep them in your thoughts as well, as they choose to answer the call even at the risk to their own health.
The novel coronavirus threat is real, but we have to walk a careful line between overreacting to it and ignoring its severity. If we all work together to contain and control the spread of COVID-19, we can keep the people of Lawrence County safe and healthy without unnecessary alarm.
(State Rep. Chris Sainato represents the 9th District in the state House in Harrisburg.)
