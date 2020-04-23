For better or worse, the world has embraced video conferencing over the last several weeks as a viable substitute for face-to-face meetings.
Maybe you’ve tried it to connect for a work conference. Maybe it was a virtual happy hour with friends.
Heck, the Supreme Court is even hearing cases over conference call due to the inability to meet amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The NFL’s draft, normally a made-for-TV extravaganza, starts Thursday night. Instead of the planned Las Vegas event where coaches, general managers and other team personnel are scattered about the draft room floor and back at team headquarters, this year’s draft will have a different look and feel.
Mainly, picks will be done virtually. Commissioner Roger Goodell will be on a video stream from his basement announcing picks and trades. A sponsorship-turned-donation deal with Bud Light earlier this week will even ensure the commissioner gets his share of boos.
By now, we all know how technology works, and that is to say it never works when you want it to. The NFL, ever concerned with its image, had a dry run of its virtual draft process on Monday. The technical glitches started with the first pick, which Cincinnati is widely believed to use on Heisman Trophy-winning LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. There were also troubles with bandwidth. In other words, it didn’t go well.
If you’re like me, you’re starved for sports. If you’re also like me, you’re very interested to see if the stereotypical macho football men can troubleshoot WiFi problems or even figure out how to enter a Zoom meeting.
Will coaches with teenage children make a house rule that everyone in the home disconnect from the internet so as not to overload the connection? What happens if Goodell’s dog starts barking at the UPS driver while he’s trying to announce the Lions are again taking the wrong player? How many times will there be a warning that everyone’s microphone needs to be muted? How many times will someone try talking to their group with their microphone still muted? Will a general manager at some point need to summon his teenager to fix a connection problem?
For these reasons, I’ll be tuning in. I’m just hoping something fun happens in between the mundane football.
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
