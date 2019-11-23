A family member asked me over the weekend what was on my Christmas list.
Instead of listing off wants or needs — I don’t really need anything — I took a bit of a different approach with my aunt. After all, the only things I really want can’t be wrapped up in paper, like the gift of several hours of uninterrupted sleep or the ability to dunk a basketball.
I rambled on a little bit, listing things I don’t need. A person can only wear so many socks at a time (usually two) or have so much furniture for a small apartment.
In fact, my thought was I would just give her furniture. It’s more of a space problem and I like open space.
You could say it’s a form of minimalism, which is the growing lifestyle trend to just keep everything simple and less extravagant. You know, getting rid of clutter and all the things that aren’t essential to carrying out your day-to-day life.
Looking around right now, maybe I should take minimalism more to heart. I’d like to start by taking a look at my television situation. The TV can stay, but all the accessories around it bother me. There’s a tower in the back with wires connected, a box below that I’m sure is useful for something before you finally get to the remote control situation. I have more remotes than I know what to do with.
I have a remote to turn on the TV and control volume, one to change the channel, one for my old TV box, another for the DVD player ... no wonder they always get lost with this many to keep track of. It also led me to wonder aloud one day in the office if anyone — anyone in the newsroom, in town, in the world — has just one remote to control their binge-watching habits.
Another glance around the room makes me wonder how many pairs of shoes I need. Maybe the answer is I just need to get rid of the ones I’ve effectively worn holes in the heels of. And my email inbox could really use a cleanse of all the unnecessary subscriptions to various lists and recurring spam.
So what I’m saying is I really don’t need anything for the holiday season. In fact, I need less.
Although, Santa never did bring me that full set of baseball cards when I was 12.
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.