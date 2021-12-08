As a Pro-Life American, I stand firmly for a Right to Life of the unborn child.
Objective moral truths inspire opposition to the deadly abortion ideology – a fanatical belief system to expand abortion — of the Democratic party and Big Abortion industry. I oppose the invented legal origin and deadly history of a “right of abortion” asserted in Roe v. Wade in 1973.
According to Guttmacher Institute data, National Right to Life (NRL) at nrlc.org reports approximately “62.5 million abortions in the U.S. since 1973.” The magnitude of that 62.5 million death toll is shocking, unconscionable and increasing. For comparison, historians estimate roughly 100 million innocent victims killed by communism’s infamous mass murderers.
President Biden’s proposed Build Back Better (BBB) agenda would finance Planned
Parenthood and other elective abortions with U.S. taxpayer dollars. If enacted, NRL expects BBB consequences would be “a dramatic expansion of abortion.”
I oppose expansion of uninhibited, legalized infanticide, the gruesome reality behind the Big Abortion lobby-Democratic party façade of “reproductive rights” and “healthcare.” For example, PP sued David Daleiden to stop disclosure of video evidence of its executives’ alleged participation in illegal fetal organ harvesting.
With respect to Reason — mankind’s natural means to gain knowledge and seek the truth – and objective moral truths, author George Weigel wrote recently “(t)he real question in the abortion debate is, was, and always will be this: What does a just society owe the indisputably human life that indisputably begins at conception? … Innocent human life deserves the protection of the law in any just society.”
‘Abortion’ is defined here as ‘killing a fetal life.’ For several millennia, right or wrong in human conduct has been discerned, and ‘good’ distinguished from ‘evil’, by Reason and Natural Law; the latter forbids the intentional killing of an innocent life. Since Moses, “Thou shall not kill” has divinely commanded avoidance of that particular evil.
Invoking Natural Law, our Founders based the Declaration of Independence on “Truths to be self-evident”, i.e. moral truths, and “unalienable rights” of “LIFE, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
In a 1998 encyclical titled Faith and Reason, Pope John Paul II taught Faith inspires Reason to argue ‘unalienable rights’ are God-given; accordingly, a Right to Life cannot be justly taken away by government or judges.
I oppose Roe’s denial of the unalienable Right to Life of the unborn child as irrefutably unjust and morally wrong. The U.S. Constitution is silent regarding abortion. In 1973, no Constitutional text or long-standing federal tradition regarding abortion existed upon which the U.S. Supreme Court could have legitimately asserted a right of abortion.
The flawed, political Roe majority opinion, writes Charles Rice in Beyond Abortion, falsely declares “the unborn child was at most only ‘potential life’” and not a person. And Justice William Douglas desperately resorted to mystical “penumbras” to imagine an abortion right.
Justice Antonin Scalia, described by Kevin Ring in “Scalia’s Court” as a “consistent critic of the view the Constitution contains a right to end (the life) of an unborn child”, wrote: “I …dissent from the enterprise of devising an Abortion Code, and from the illusion (judges) have authority to do so.”
Abortion policy should have remained with individual state voters and legislatures. Roe was Supreme Court activism appeasing abortion ideologues. I oppose Roe as judicial fiat based on denials of a Right to Life and an objective truth: a fetus is an unborn person.
As a consequence, Roe judges destroyed our civil society’s moral defenses against infanticide. In the five decades since Roe, legalized abortion has eroded what Catholic Bishop Fulton Sheen characterized as “a sense of the sacredness of life”, and further corrupted our political class.
I oppose abortion fanaticism evidenced by a “pro-abortion Catholic” — an illogical term – President Biden incoherently claiming to be at once for abortion as a Democratic politician, and against abortion as a self-identified “devout Catholic.” Biden exemplifies an abortion ideologue’s willful defiance of Reason, Natural Law and the Fifth Commandment, and a “pro-abortion Catholic’s” violation of Catholic Morality, i.e. moral truths.
Finally, I oppose abortion because Roe is a sinister precedent. In the event D.C. Democrats ever gain enough political power, there will be no Constitutional protection, no Natural Law restraint, no moral truths as defense, against D.C. authoritarians taking from deplorable, inconvenient, post-birth persons their Right to Life via the pretext of, say, healthcare. Beware.
(Joe Evans is a Sharon resident.)
