Just when you thought it was safe to begin to believe again that government could work for a greater good without becoming an episode of “Mean Girls” or verbal Rock’em Sock’em Robots, along comes another head-shaker.
In case you missed it, there is a new battle brewing in the city of New Castle — and it is playing out on social media, unfortunately.
It all started with some comments during a Home Rule Commission meeting this past week.
City council President Tom Smith talked about council’s interaction — or lack thereof — with new Mayor Chris Frye.
Bottom line is Smith feels that there is no communication between council and the mayor and that Frye is doing only what he wants, not working with council to find what is ultimately best for the city.
And, as you probably suspect, he is likely not the only one who feels this way.
Frye disagrees. He says that he has a job to do — fixing the city — and that other politicians have had their chance to get things back on track and haven’t. He says he is just getting the work done.
Enter the Facebook posts. And you can imagine how that went.
The last thing this city needs now is another gigantic waste of time as political factions and people who are supposed to be working for the betterment of the city bickering with each other and exchanging Facebook jabs as the problems in the city continue to languish.
There is already enough of that going on in Washington — and you see how that went.
New Castle has major issues to deal with — and a history of inaction and bad decisions that have led to its current financial status. Those who are in office on either side are the people the voters charged with changing that future.
So the last thing this community needs is a turf battle between city officials.
So let’s say it now — before this goes any further.
Stop it. Quit focusing on each other and get busy fixing what is not working in this city.
There is not time for anything else.
Council members need to bring up concerns at public meetings and to ask the questions that need to be asked — as representatives of the people.
And the mayor has a responsibility to play by the rules, too.
There are decisions that are being made in his office that seem eerily familiar to a time and a place where hiring was made based on whom you know and with political alliances in mind.
New Castle doesn’t need anymore of that either.
Frye is right. There have been a whole lot of bad decisions — and plenty of questionable hires and mystifying city spending that have been status quo for a lot of years.
Council did not stop it — or fix it.
So let’s decide that both sides have their points.
But nothing is going to be solved hiding behind a keyboard — or passing down pronouncements from on high.
Frye says he is doing business in New Castle in the best interest of the city — and that best practice includes transparency and communication with the public and its leaders.
Accountability requires no less.
And just because this seems to be coming up a lot lately, just a reminder.
Any public body that does not understand the Open Records and Sunshine laws needs to get familiar with them quickly.
This community deserves the right to keep an eye on its leaders.
And that means getting the answers, hearing the arguments and questions and having a chance to weigh in on decisions that affect their pocketbooks and their lives.
And this community’s leaders should set that tone.
