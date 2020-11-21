OPINION BY ERIC POOLE: Good news? We got it — if only people would read it

Animal shelter to receive $150K state grant for new building
• Fireman rescues girl through collaboration
• A safe treat: Local groups offer gifts for kids and pets alike
• Bakery contest a blast: Doughnut sales benefit Grove City’s Hillview Elementary
• Care Station offers free food, books to community
If you’re a regular local newspaper reader, you might recognize those headlines from recent issues of the Sharon Herald and New Castle News.
You also might notice what those headlines have in common: They introduced stories about good things happening in our neighborhoods.
I’m not going to elaborate on those headlines, or the stories under them. They’re on our website, in case you missed them.
I suspect you did miss them, too, based on reader reactions. Readers frequently comment on our “bad news” stories but rarely on the good. In that regard, the subscriber who complained this week about our rollout of a daily “Covid Count” box is typical. The box provides readers with the most recent daily and overall totals for national, state, and local COVID-19 cases. It’s information we feel people should know, but it’s certainly not good news.
“During these troubling, scary and very difficult times, we need to focus on the good things,” the reader stated.
We agree.
That’s why in the last month, including the run-up to one of the most divisive presidential elections in recent history, The Herald published 19 articles, nearly one per day, about good things that happened locally and nationally. (I’m not counting stories about Democrat Joe Biden’s election win, which people could consider good or bad news.)
Earl Warren, chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court during the turbulent 1950s and 60s, famously said he read the sports pages first. “The sports page records people’s accomplishments; the front page has nothing but man’s failures,” he said.
Even on the sports pages, however, “good” news is not good for everyone. Some teams win; some lose. Both have supporters.
People, almost universally, say they want more good news, but research on reading and viewing habits refutes that. As a case-in-point, take the Pittsburgh-based television station that opened its news broadcast every night with a “good news” segment. Viewers stayed away in droves. The feature was short-lived and probably got some news director fired.
The most popular features in almost every newspaper, including this one, are obituaries, crime stories, and police incident reports — the epitome of bad news.
Despite the limited appeal of good news, we continue to publish it, almost every day. We, literally, go out of our way to find it.
At The Herald, a small community newspaper, a feature on an elementary-school girl who won a doughnut-design contest, or a former pro football player visiting a local preschool class, could land on the front page.
The Care Station, a booth where people can take what they need or leave what they have for others, could be the lead story in the New Castle News.
Good news stories balance grittier pieces on crime, corruption, and government incompetence. Softer stories about people who make our community a better place are more than fluff: They remind readers the world is more than destruction and mayhem.
But ginning up “good news” is not our job; nor is sensationalizing bad news. Our job is to report what we see in a fair and balanced manner.
If you want to see more good news, go out and make it. And don’t forget to let us know. We’d like to do a story on it.
Eric Poole is The (Sharon) Herald’s assistant editor for news. You can reach him at epoole@sharonherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.