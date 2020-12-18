My mother, the miracle

I had an opportunity to sit down with my mother, Paula, in early 2018 to talk with her about the life-saving heart operation she had when she was a teenager.
I had always heard bits and pieces through the years about what she had gone through, but never the full story.
She would always say that it was in the past, and why think about it? But this time, I gently pressed her for her story, as she remembered it, and she finally obliged.
My mother was diagnosed by Dr. Weyland (she didn’t remember his first name) when she was born with an enlarged heart. At the time, it was not something that could be corrected. She was not expected to live past the age of 17.
The doctor and her parents never told my mother.
The doctor said that my mother would naturally restrict herself, and she did over the years, whether it was gym class, walking, playing or whatever she felt.
When my mother was 14, she was cleaning dishes at the sink and she told her older sister, Laurlie, that she thought her heart was going to jump right out of her chest. It was an imminent sign.
Laurlie told my grandfather about her comment and in turn, he phoned the doctor.
My mother’s heart had reached its end.
Luckily, the Cleveland Clinic had been running new trials over the previous decade on the heart and lung machine.
Dr. Weyland put my mother in the trials immediately. She would be in a group of 20. She was in ninth grade. There was no time to think about it, she said.
There was a lot to coordinate. My grandfather would have to take off two weeks of work and he arranged to stay at his sister Virginia’s house in Cleveland during the surgery. He also put an ad in the New Castle News, asking for donors to make the trek to Cleveland to donate blood for the operation.
As it turned out, many of his B&O Railroad colleagues rode the school bus up to help out his sick child. On the week of the surgery, my grandfather could attend, but my grandmother had to stay behind with her 1-month-old baby.
On the way up to the Cleveland Clinic, my grandfather and mother passed a Catholic church. My mom knew by that time what was going on and her chances of survival.
She wanted to stop – just in case she didn’t come home.
My grandfather looked at her and said, “No, you are coming home,” and they drove right past. My mother said she always thought about that moment between them and it gave her strength to survive the operation.
After running a slew of tests, the doctors knew they had to repair a hole between two ventricles in her heart.
Her surgery, scheduled on March 1, 1960, was arranged pretty quickly after they arrived. When the doctors went in, though, they saw the hole was bigger than they had thought. Only time would tell if the surgery was a success.
Her incision was from her neck down all the way to the end of her chest.
Afterward, they didn’t wait for an extended recovery. They insisted she sit up and cough and walk. They had people in front of her and behind her with pillows trying to get her to cough. In the constant care ward, there were seven other people, all of whom passed away. The others who were in her test group passed as well.
My grandfather was there every day, walking my mother up and down the halls. She believed she survived because of all the walking.
My grandfather had to go back to work after two weeks, leaving my mom to continue to recuperate. During that time, my mother fell ill with a fever, and they had to call my grandfather back to Cleveland. They didn’t think she was going to make it.
When he got there, he nursed her back to health. She survived the night and they continued to walk the halls again. All in all, she was in the hospital for about a month.
After she was released, they told her she wasn’t allowed to do anything for a whole year.
There were times when she didn’t really listen because she was a teenager.
At one point, she was taking a walk around the neighborhood with her sister, Laurlie, when she got the most excruciating pain in her chest. They feared the worst. My grandfather came and carried her back home. They called the doctor and he explained that it was her ribs growing back into place. From that point on, my mother was in bed until she was fully healed.
The surgery cost $18,000 – insurance paid for half and my grandfather had to pay for the other half, which is a lot considering he was an engineer for the railroad with six children.
They allowed him to pay it off in monthly installments, which he did, the last payment made the month my mother was married to my dad – January 1967.
My mother said she had a galloping heartbeat. If it ever started to act weird, she would just hold her nose and blow. It was kind of like a jump-start for her heart, and she would do this from time to time.
She was a medical marvel, and when she would visit Cleveland Clinic every now and again, medical students would line up to hear her story and listen to her heart.
Of course, today that surgery is performed much differently. She was a pioneer.
She passed away this past Saturday due to COVID-19. I am sad that the virus robbed her of a few years of her life.
But my brother Travis said it best – she was a walking miracle. And thousands of lives were saved through related medical advances because she survived at 14.
Roxanne Tuinstra is a Johnstown-area freelance writer and a member of The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat’s Reader Advisory Committee.
