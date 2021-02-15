New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low around 25F. NE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.