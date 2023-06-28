Our Congressman Mike Kelly has announced he’s running for reelection, so expect a good amount of “radical left” and “socialism” talking points in the coming months.
But what does Kelly consider socialism?
How about the 2021 American Rescue Plan, which he voted against? The plan was needed to address the hardships caused by the economic downturn resulting from the historic mishandling of the COVID epidemic by Donald Trump, who Kelly has cheered on at every turn.
One of the key pieces of that legislation was expansion of the Child Tax Credit, which cut child poverty by 46 percent.
This action dropped the child poverty rate, as measured by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Supplemental Poverty Measure (SPM), from 9.7 percent in 2020 to 5.2 percent in 2021. Overall, it lifted 5.3 million people out of poverty, including 2.9 million children, the Bureau reported.
As The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said: “The success of the 2021 (Child Tax Credit) expansion showed us that high child poverty rates are a policy choice, not an inevitability.”
The expansion has since expired and hasn’t been reinstated despite President Joe Biden’s call to do so.
The Motley Fool, a private financial and investing advice agency, reported that “When Congress failed to carry the expanded Child Tax Credit into 2022, millions of children fell back below the poverty line, almost immediately.”
So, Kelly sees bettering the lives of millions of children as a bad thing, and shoving them back into poverty as consistent with the “our values” (his words) that he brings to Washington.
Personally, I think helping impoverished kids is a better way to go than tax cuts for the rich and corporations. I don’t think any great country would embrace the former over the latter.
Why should we?
Rick Elia
Union Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.