Mayor Frye and some city council members ran for office pledging to “protect our neighborhoods.”
Now, they unanimously support a project that one neighborhood unanimously opposes because it could cost those residents tens of thousands of dollars.
The Dollar General project on Highland Avenue represents an assault on North Hill residents’ net worth. Nearby homes will be harder to sell and sell for less. However, the assessed property values will remain the same, causing homeowners to pay the same property taxes on homes that are worth less.
When this idea was first proposed, the planning commission was unanimous in opposing it.
The (Lawrence County) Historical Society also opposed the idea. The 25 to 50 residents who attended city council meetings also were unanimous in their opposition to the idea.
Any new retail and wage taxes will yield less than 10k annually, and any building permit fees are a single-serving revenue. Have the three DG stores in city limits brought economic prosperity to the city? Even to their neighborhood? Has any single property owner in the vicinity of an existing dollar store seen any increase in the property value?
As I see it, the only one to profit from this project is the developer.
Lawrence County already has 23 dollar stores. It is obvious that we neither need nor want another one.
To be true to their words, the mayor and council should be unanimously opposing this project, supporting an existing neighborhood and seeking a way to overturn the zoning overlay granted two years ago.
Luanne Fabry
New Castle
