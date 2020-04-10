Leaving PA Lottery running endangers lives
Editor, The News:
While governors have ordered shutdowns of all nonlife-sustaining businesses, state lotteries continue to run. By leaving lottery running, governors are, in essence, encouraging people to leave their homes to gamble.
Lottery employees are working from home. Those who work in establishments that sell lottery don’t have that luxury. Every lottery ticket purchase is an unnecessary interaction that could result in someone contracting COVID-19.
Shoe stores and clothing stores are closed. There are certainly people who have children who may need new shoes or clothing. Yet the lottery remains open for business.
Many show up to work every day to make sure food and fuel are available to those who need it. They don’t need to be at additional risk because someone gets the urge to scratch a ticket or take a million-to-one shot on the Powerball.
Those of us who work in a place that sells state lottery have taken note that Gov. Tom Wolf places lottery generated income over our personal safety. And, by extension, the safety of our families. We will remember at the ballot box.
John Schultz
Pulaski
