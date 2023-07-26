AdPerfect — a business partner of the New Castle News’ parent company, CNHI — has arranged for a tree to be planted “for every person in one of our communities,” according to general manager Matthew Ipsan.
You can have a tree planted in the name of someone who appears in our obituary listings. The cost is $39.95, which includes a certificate honoring the individual, and a notation among tributes that accompany the obituary.
To learn more, visit these sites: www.memorialtree.com/our-program and www.memorialtree.com/planting- locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.