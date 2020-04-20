F. MICHAEL DORAN: PAWC committed to customers, employees

At Pennsylvania American Water, we know the critical role we play in your daily lives and for many essential jobs like healthcare, emergency response, food preparation, sanitation and more. We want you to know we remain steadfast in our commitment to the communities we serve.
With so much on people’s minds at this time, we want you to know your water service doesn’t have to be one of them. Our dedicated employees continue to monitor water quality and work hard to deliver clean, safe, reliable water and wastewater service. If a water main breaks, we’ll fix it. If a customer has a critical concern, we’re available to address it. If an emergency outage occurs, we stand ready to respond.
Many of our team members are working double duty, taking care of you, our customers, as well as their own families. I commend and thank them for rising to this challenge. Many of you also want to show your gratitude for their commitment. We appreciate these generous gestures, but we ask that you adhere to social distancing when you see our folks working. If you would like to show your appreciation, the best way is to visit us on Facebook or Twitter (@paamwater).
Also, to keep water flowing to homes and businesses, we’ve suspended shut-offs for nonpayment and restored previously interrupted residential customer service. We have suspended late fees until further notice and are working with customers who are experiencing hardships, including offering the option to apply for payment programs.
American Water has also donated $300,000 to the American Water Charitable Foundation to support a new community-focused COVID-19 Response Fund. This fund provides grants to local nonprofits to assist with immediate needs in communities served by American Water. Additionally, the American Water Charitable Foundation contributed $100,000 to Feeding America to support food banks across the country, including nine food banks across the Commonwealth.
Your health and safety must be a priority. Please stay home, stay safe and know we’re on the job providing clean, safe, reliable and water service.
For more information and updates on Pennsylvania American Water’s response to COVID-19, please visit pennsylvaniaamwater.com or follow us on social media.
(F. Michael Doran is the president of Pennsylvania American Water.)
