EDDIE B. ALLEN JR.: Some truths about ‘fake news'

One of my best friends won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing this year. Obviously no slouch, Jeff Gerritt has long earned journalism awards of every kind, since his days at the Detroit Free Press when we first met.
I’ve visited his office more than once and was always impressed that I could barely see slivers of paint where the walls weren’t completely covered by hanging plaques, first-place certificates and other framed documents with fancy congratulatory print.
While I’ve never sought validation through formal recognition for my work, having the guy I’ve sat with for Coney dogs take home a Pulitzer thrills me on a different level.
Jeff worked hard, raising his own special brand of hell at the keyboard by writing a series of pieces criticizing Texas jails for poorly handling preventable inmate deaths.
Of course, it made him the sheriff’s least favorite staff member at the tiny Palestine Herald-Press, near Dallas. But it shined a big light into one of those dark places the public usually overlooks or has no other way of detecting.
I caught Jeff on the phone one Saturday evening after he’d left Dallas, driving toward Pennsylvania for a new job he starts this month as regional editor, including The Herald in Sharon and The New Castle News. Never one to rest on his laurels, he no longer seemed to be buzzing from the biggest achievement of his career.
We chatted a little about the new community and the readers who will be his new audience, but what most struck me was his all-business tone and mood of calm preparation for the job: Except the five-or-so minutes we spent chatting about family and friends, his entire conversation seemed geared toward this next chapter of using his skills and talents for the public good.
“Fake news” is a term we’ve heard way too often in recent years. Jeff would agree with me that there’s no such thing. The phrase is oxymoronic — a story is news or it’s not.
Sure, it’s valid to challenge the credibility of reporting and editorial statements. I want to be held professionally accountable for the words I’ve written and positions I’ve expressed in print, so maintaining a high standard safeguards me against being dismissed as “fake.”
I have no doubt that the sheriff operating those jails Jeff called into question cried foul. He dismissed my friend’s work as fake news, in one form of denial or another. But being presented with unwelcome scrutiny doesn’t entitle public officials to simply reject it. The accuracy, not the nature, of news is what appropriately measures the attention it should or shouldn’t receive.
Responsible media scrutiny should reflect both good and bad public service.
Again, Jeff provided one of the best examples of this when he wrote about our mutual friend, John Tharp, sheriff of Lucas County in Ohio. Tharp used his position not only to lock up offenders; he developed the widely praised DART (Drug Abuse Response Team) to combat rising opioid overdoses six years ago. I had the meaningful privilege of helping Sheriff Tharp craft a letter requesting support from the governor, but it was Jeff who wrote countless editorials and columns stressing the critical need for DART. Today the program is a national model.
From national anthem kneeling to immigration, I’m always disappointed in the low tolerance for disagreement by some who consider topics taboo, based on emotion over intelligent evaluation. “Fake news” claims fall into a similar category, but wade into dangerous waters that leave folks like that Texas sheriff more angered by an allegation than concerned about its truth.
Guys like my friend Jeff, who make enemies by raising questions, seldom get the credit they’re due. Of course, there was that little Pulitzer Prize thing he won in spring 2020.
Did I mention we’ve had Coney dogs together?
Eddie B. Allen Jr. is a freelance writer who lives in Detroit
