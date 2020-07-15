We often are asked around this time how we pick Lawrence County’s high school athletes of the year.
We can assure you: It is with a lot of thought and careful consideration.
While what you see in the paper and online are 12 boys and 12 girls candidates, followed by two winners, in actuality, every athlete in the county is considered.
Our sports department goes over each candidate in every sport and pares the list to about 30 boys and girls. From there, we cut the list to about 15 and it is there that the hard work begins.
You don’t want to leave a strong candidate off the final list, but you also don’t want to include someone who doesn’t quite belong because that means that someone deserving is left off.
So the debating begins. We definitely do not throw a dart and pick the finalists. There is lively debating and discussion. By the time we finish, we have in front of us a list of what we feel are the 12 best male and female athletes in the county.
Then comes perhaps the toughest part. Picking the winner from what always turns out to be such a great list of candidates.
There are numerous considerations, but multiple-sports stars are always looked at first. We do take suggestions from coaches, but for obvious reasons, we are not able to take them from parents or fellow athletes.
We look at the body of work from months of toiling through long seasons, playoffs and often injuries.
And, yes, we look at integrity, which we are made aware of from covering and writing about these athletes. Our winners carry the torch for a year and are honored at the prestigious Lawrence County Historical Society Sports Hall of Fame banquet.
This year, the integrity level of our winners — both juniors — could not have been higher. Both boys winner Mitch Miles of Laurel and girls winner Nadia Lape of Mohawk have grandfathers who are retired coaching legends in the county — Laurel football and track and field coach George Miles for Mitch and Mohawk cross country and track coach Ron Lape for Nadia. Their dads, Kirk Lape and Ryan Miles, had great athletic careers in their own right as well.
While both of our winners were denied their spring seasons this year due to the coronovirus pandemic, Mitch Miles made his mark in football and wrestling and Nadia Lape in cross country and girls basketball.
When Kirk Lape got word of his daughter’s selection via a telephone call which Nadia was not made aware of, he drove his family to the nearby home of his dad to break the news. There were hugs between Nadia and her grandpa, who cried, “what an honor.”
Perhaps recently retired Mohawk cross country coach Dave Bredl, who spread his praise sparingly throughout his career, said it was no accident that Nadia Lape turned out to be the person she is. Her sister, Natalie, will be following in her footsteps as a Mohawk freshman next year.
“Her grandpa rubbed off on her dad and her dad rubbed off on both Nadia and Natalie,” Bredl said. “Her sister is just like her and going to have a great career as well. They are born leaders and just outstanding people.”
We salute Lawrence County’s athletes of the year and know the best is yet to come.
