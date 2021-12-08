“We the People..., in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ...and secure the Blessings of Liberty…”
Most readers are familiar with the Preamble of the Constitution, and its stated goal of creating a government that will meet the needs of the people.
Though equality is not mentioned in the Preamble, this is not surprising for a Constitution that protected the institution of slavery and gave women no rights. But as the Supreme Court has explained repeatedly in acting to cure these deficiencies, equality is an implicit and inherent part of liberty.
Between 24 and 33 percent of American women choose to end a pregnancy through a legal abortion procedure in their lifetime. Abortion is one of the most common and safe medical procedures performed in the United States. It’s less risky than colonoscopies, wisdom tooth extraction, and almost all other outpatient procedures.
The majority of patients receiving abortion care are parents, and poor or working-class. The most frequent reason cited for choosing abortion care is economic concerns.
Recent polling tells a clear story: A Marquette Law School survey found just 20 percent of the public favors overturning Roe v. Wade; a Quinnipiac University survey found that Americans — 67 percent to 27 percent — agree with the Supreme Court decision.
Even though a large majority of Americans favor keeping abortion legal, a vocal—and wealthy—minority is able to exert influence on policy and judicial appointments through extensive campaign spending, leading to increasingly extreme laws and out-of-touch Supreme Court justices.
Consider, as a shocking example, comments by Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s during oral arguments for Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health:
“..it seems to me that the choice .. would be between ... the ability to get an abortion at 23 weeks, or the state requiring the woman to go 15, 16 weeks more, and then terminate parental rights ..”
Her forced birth and then adoption proposal ignores maternal mortality rates in Mississippi that show Black and brown mothers are 75 times more likely to die in childbirth than in termination. This is a horrific statistic, but not isolated. The United States reports the highest maternal mortality rate among so-called “developed” countries.
Anti-choice state legislatures have proven just as out-of-touch and have been laying the groundwork for penalties that are much harsher than existed before Roe, many from criminal codes that penalize attempted crimes, conspiracies, and accomplices.
These laws are relics from the “war on drugs.” For example, Louisiana and other states have “accomplice” laws written in a manner that could be used against friends, loved ones, or counselors, including clergy.
Currently, more than 2,000 police departments possess “mass extraction” technology that allows them to download, organize, and archive a phone’s entire contents, evidence that has then been used to identify search queries for abortion pills. In Missouri, health department officials have admitted to monitoring periods to identify “failed abortions”.
The United Nations special rapporteur on the right to health has warned that overturning Roe v Wade would be “irreconcilable” with international human rights laws.
Human rights violations, the criminalization of bodies, and rejecting the idea of digital privacy — this is the future, supposedly in the name of God.
But whose religious interpretation is taken into consideration? Certainly not those of the Jewish faith, or of Quaker beliefs. The evangelical far right has purchased enough politicians and airtime to attempt to enact a theocracy that undermines religious liberty, and seeks to dismantle the wall between the Church and State as described by Thomas Jefferson:
“Believing with you that religion is a matter which lies solely between Man and his God, … the whole American people … declared that their legislature should “make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,” thus building a wall of separation between Church and State.”
There is no place for religious opinion over law in the United States of America. Nor for the surveillance of bodily autonomy and the criminalization that will only deepen institutional racism, misogyny, and poverty, and prop up a for-profit carceral system.
We are on a dangerous path as a nation. Even the suggestion of Justice Brett Kavanuagh that these decisions be fully State dependent will serve only to further divide us.
If you espouse liberty, then defend it equilaterally. Support reproductive freedom, as these are decisions to be made between a patient and her healthcare provider, family, and personal conscience.
If you are quick to rally against governmental overreach, this is your moment to act. Stand up for liberty and equality. We would be happy to have you on our side.
(Angela Valvano’s is the vice chairwoman of the Lawrence County Democratic Party.)
