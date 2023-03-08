A journalist should never write or say that there are “no words.”
But sometimes it feels like that.
That moment struck me last week when I watched the video of Richlands High School girls basketball coach Tom Rife leaving the sidelines of a tournament game and going into the stands to attack a spectator.
Yes, “attack.”
I don’t use that word lightly.
Tom Rife, of Cedar Bluff, Va., is now charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery after the recording of his tirade went viral.
TMZ.
The New York Post.
People magazine.
Pick your national media source and we were likely there.
Reporters and readers from California and other states across the nation were opining on the story.
Were his actions justified, or not?
Rife’s charges stem from an incident that occurred Feb. 23 at the Region 2D girls basketball tournament.
The Richlands Lady Blue Tornado was competing with Wise-Central in the semifinals, with the winner of the game assured a berth in the upcoming VHSL Class 2 state tournament.
The altercation between Rife and the spectator occurred during the waning minutes of the semifinal game, with Richlands in possession of the basketball trailing by three points with eight seconds remaining to play.
The incident occurred during a timeout that was called by Rife with Richlands in possession of the ball. The team was preparing to huddle when Rife left the bench and entered the bleacher area to confront a spectator.
Rife is clearly seen putting his hands on the fan in an angry confrontation.
The coach was restrained and the spectator, who was later identified as the stepfather of a Richlands basketball player, was escorted from the building by school officials.
Online video of the incident began circulating via social media on the night of the game. By Monday night coverage of the event by means of social media had attained coverage on national news websites.
A police investigation into the incident began Feb. 27.
Rife is a longtime, high-profile member of the Tazewell County community.
An alumnus of Richlands High School, he was highly successful as the school’s boys and girls basketball coach in the 1980s and 1990s. He also served as athletic director at RHS.
He coached the Richlands boys until 2005, after which he moved into administration at Graham High School.
Rife eventually retired, but returned to Tazewell County Schools to serve as boys head basketball coach at Tazewell High School.
On Aug. 8, 2022, he was appointed to fill the position previously held by Aaron Lowe, who was relieved of his duties without explanation after serving seven seasons as girls head basketball coach at Richlands High.
We would like to know what happened with Lowe, but that information has yet to be disclosed.
I finished the final version of the Rife story Tuesday evening.
Less than 60 seconds after hitting “save” and yelling out to News Editor Andy Patton that the story was filed, Sports Editor George Thwaites called out with another new development.
A press release had been emailed by the Virginia High School League announcing the 2023 Girls Basketball All Southwest District Team.
Rife was named Coach of the Year.
Coincidence?
And so I have no words.
A man who by many accounts was a well-respected leader and sports enthusiast leaves the sidelines of a game in progress to assail a parent who is back-seat coaching.
Why?
I continue to shake my head when I contemplate what he wanted to accomplish with his actions. Did he have a game plan, or was it just a meaningless rant fueled by adrenaline and an ever-ticking shot clock?
Richlands lost the game.
Rife was ultimately arrested.
And the community was forced into a not-so-positive spotlight.
Most importantly, a group of high school girls lost their time to shine.
There were no winners in this game.
(Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.