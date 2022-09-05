Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Higher Elevations of Fayette, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland, Indiana, Jefferson PA, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland. Portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Brooke, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston, Western Tucker and Wetzel. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - There is an increased threat for heavy rain today. The heavy rain combining with slow storm movement or storms repeatedly crossing the same locations will increase the risk for flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&