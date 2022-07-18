In fourth grade, I played in a mostly boys’ intramural basketball league in my native New Castle (the one north of Pittsburgh).
A few of the teams had one girl each. I was assigned to a team coached by John Cappabianco. Coach Caps, as he was called, put me in frequently — the “girl rule” the boys would call it, but he dismissed that, praising me frequently.
I idolized him enough that I braved a skirt later that winter in early 1988 to attend the North Hill Booster All Sports Banquet.
Who doesn’t love a free banquet dinner? My parents, so they dropped me off and wished me luck.
I sat with my teammates and we relived our best moments of the season and ate our ice cream, but really, that’s not what I was there for. I wanted Coach Caps to sign my program on the team page in my program booklet.
I craved his validation of a job well done and wanted it documented for years to come.
So, I took a deep breath with program in hand and walked toward the front dais where he was seated.
It took much effort to barely squeak out if he could sign my page as I passed him my book.
“Don’t you want his autograph,” Coach Caps asked me. The guy sitting next to him looked at me with amusement in his eyes.
“I guess,” I said shrugging my shoulders. They both chuckled with the man in question scribbling his name, then passing it off to my coach.
“Do you know who he is,” Coach Caps asked as he signed too. “He’s a famous baseball manager.” I didn’t care about him—I just wanted my program back at this point, feeling embarrassed.
“Chuck Tanner,” the man said not waiting for me to answer. It was written on my face that I had no idea who he was.
He held out his hand and I reluctantly shook it.
His name should have rung a bell, but it didn’t. Despite coming from a sports-crazy household, I had no idea who this older man was.
And that was that. I turned around and went back to my table, waiting for the banquet to end before my mom came to pick me up.
When I got home, I proudly showed my dad my Coach Caps autograph. It wasn’t until Dad started leafing through the booklet that he asked me about the main speaker and if I was excited about him and whoa — did I meet him because there in my program was his signature!
Now, Dad getting excited about someone in town was a whole different story. And this wasn’t just anyone, but a New Castle legend — a hometown hero who had long ago guided the then-beloved Pittsburgh Pirates to the 1979 World Series championship, and I had his official signature and a handshake.
I suddenly wished I had paid a little more attention to Mr. Tanner’s speech.
Even so, all these years later, I still have my program — with both Coach Caps and Chuck Tanner’s signatures safely tucked away inside.
Decades later, the All-American Amateur Baseball Association (AAABA) national tournament will arrive here in Johnstown the first week of August.
Thousands of fans will fill up Point Stadium to watch several teams from across the nation compete to become the 2022 champion.
Some fans make the trek year after year, reuniting with buddies and families with the promise of seeing a future great hit a home run, then be potentially drafted into the majors like so many before.
It is a time-honored Johnstown tradition that so many young hopefuls are eager to lace up their cleats, beat their mitts until good and ready, and play until the lights turn off.
Cheering on amateur players in the tournament here helps fans potentially see a Major Leaguer in action who no doubt had a high school coach a lot like Coach Caps.
And who knows, maybe someday, those same players will attend a banquet 20 years down the road where some fourth grader won’t make the same mistake I did.
Roxanne Tuinstra is a Johnstown freelance writer and a member of The Tribune-Democrat’s Reader Advisory Committee.
