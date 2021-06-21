What a day.
Actually, what a season.
The New Castle High baseball team capped off an exciting 2021 campaign with the program’s first PIAA championship, topping Wyoming, 7-3, on Friday at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
It’s the first state championship for the Red Hurricane in the program’s history.
Shenango opened the day, falling to Schuylkill Haven, 8-7. The Wildcats were chasing a 22nd-consecutive win and their first state championship. It wasn’t in the cards, though, for Shenango.
Both New Castle and Shenango were coming off stellar runs in the WPIAL playoffs, each winning district titles.
The Wildcats’ loss was a bit uncharacteristic of their season. They trailed right away, never led and made a few untimely errors.
What Shenango did do was battle. The whole game. And that didn’t surprise anyone. When the game was going more than sideways with the Hurricanes up 6-1, the Wildcats didn’t quit. In fact, Shenango loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh trailing by three runs.
Kudos to the Wildcats for buying in to coach Larry Kelly’s teachings. “If you think you can, you will. If you don’t think you can, then you probably won’t.” The entire dugout believed, throughout the game, including that seventh inning. Only the 21st out is what kept the 21-game win streak from being extended.
New Castle also dug itself an early hole. The ‘Canes trailed 3-0 through three innings. A run here. A run there, and they were right back in it.
No problem. Especially when you have the talent coach Bill Cook does. The script couldn’t have been written any better for New Castle.
Bases loaded. Down 3-2 in the fifth. Pitcher Rocco Bernadina strolled to the plate, with a chance to put his team in the lead.
Bernadina spotted the opposing pitcher two strikes. Then calmly belted a hard grounder down the line in left. Two runs scored. And the lights were turned out on Wyoming’s bid for a state championship.
Bernadina not only took care of business at the plate, but he shut down the Warriors to sew up the crown. It’s what he has done all year. And the team as well. Finding a way to come away with a victory.
It was a day that nearly produced two state championships. One will have to do, but you can’t get much closer to a second one than what Shenango was. There’s nothing for the Wildcats’ staff or players to hang their heads about. Winning 23 games, a WPIAL Section 2-2A championship, the school’s first WPIAL title and its first berth in the state championship game is quite a season that those involved with won’t soon forget.
Lawrence County got robbed of a potential third team competing for a state championship. That squad is the Laurel softball team.
The Lady Spartans lost 6-5 to Union City in the state quarterfinals. Sure, Laurel led that game 2-0 after five innings. All the Lady Spartans needed was six outs. Six.
Eventually, Laurel lost in 10 innings. Why were they robbed? Because of a stupid international softball rule that puts a runner at second base to start the 10th. That’s a ludicrous rule, all because people can’t sit still and enjoy the beauty of a softball game maybe going a fair amount of extra innings. Let it end naturally, instead of some phony rule that puts a runner in scoring without earning that spot.
Laurel could have held defensively in the 10th. Scored enough runs in its half of the 10th and won. Got those six outs and won it in seven innings, in fact. But, that’s besides the point. That rule has no business in softball. Or Major League Baseball, for that matter. The Lady Spartans, for lack of a better explanation, got rulebook’d. The rulebook got the best of Laurel, and that’s a shame. The Lady Spartans should have won that game, and likely would have knocked off Ligonier Valley in the semifinals.
Take that rule OUT of the game, completely. If you can’t sit still and enjoy the beauty of a sport that does not have a clock, don’t go to the game. Don’t watch on TV if it’s televised. Let the game play out naturally. And for that reason, county fans were robbed of a third team playing for a championship.
In all, it was quite a season on the diamond. Four district champions — New Castle, Shenango and Union in baseball, and Laurel in softball. Two teams played for a state title and a third certainly should have.
That will give future teams around the county something to shoot for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.