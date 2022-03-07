This has nothing to do with freedom.
This has nothing to do with liberty, rights, or tyranny.
This has everything to do with lies, hate, racism, fear, ignorance, division, and the totally unjustified victimhood too many people have wrapped themselves in nowadays.
And, above all, this is about the payoff. But to get it our country is being dragged along a road through hell, and every off-ramp we pass brings us closer to a disastrous crash with fewer chances to escape.
They call it a grassroots movement, but its roots are fertilized by money from those living in much better neighborhoods.
The gated communities that we literally or figuratively can’t enter.
I’m 66 years old, and I can’t think of a time when my freedom was threatened, my liberty was in danger, or my rights denied. And I’d wager that’s the case for the vast majority of folks in this country, especially those of us who are white. Especially those making the most noise now.
And those rights aren’t threatened now, either.
They’re not threatened by vaccines or masks or kids learning about the true history of our country in school.
They call it a culture war, but it’s really a proxy war. And the instigators aren’t even in the fight. They’re writing checks, watching our country rip apart, and laughing all the way to the bank.
Who are these folks and who’s calling the shots? To find out all we have to do is follow the money.
- A New Yorker article by Jane Mayer showed us how funding from dark money groups is being used to promote the myth of rampant voter fraud.
- Deep-pocketed megadonors like Charles Koch funded a disinformation campaign opposing mask mandates for school children, The Washington Post reported.
- A coalition of conservative organizations calling itself the “Save America Coalition” amassed a $10 million war chest to attack President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Bill, The Post reported.
This isn’t about freedom. This is about the rich using their money to influence our politics to get what they want, and too many people are falling for it. The rich want to protect and increase their wealth. They want their taxes as low as possible, and they want regulations on their business kept to a bare minimum.
Republicans want to divide our country as much as possible. Their goals are to inflame their base to get out and vote, and to convince poor and middle-class whites who don’t benefit from the GOP agenda to vote for them and against their own best interests.
That’s the purpose of their contrived issues about things like vaccines, masking, and critical race theory. The rich are only too happy to pitch in and help the party that will give them pretty much everything they want.
As long as we have a campaign finance system that allows legalized bribery, and a large enough segment of our citizens who buy the freedom con from The Right, our democracy will always be in danger.
(Rick Elia is a former New Castle News reporter and the author of the Musings of a Nobody blog.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.