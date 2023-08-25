Few things in life require unanimous decisions, and I don’t believe that a decision as important as clemency should require such a stringent barrier.
I’m introducing legislation to change the vote required for clemency in Pennsylvania’s prisons from the current unanimous 5-0 requirement to instead a simple 4-2 majority.
I am also proposing that an additional person be added to the panel with Parole Board experience and could recommend or discourage their release based upon behavior. The reason I introduced this legislation was because of the profound impact of visiting a prison for the first time.
I was invited to participate in a prison visit by FAMM, a criminal justice advocacy group that arranged visits in April as part of Second Chances Month – their staff took elected officials to visit state prisons across our commonwealth.
Quite honestly, the conditions in prisons was something that has always been something in the back of my mind, and I think that’s the case with most people. We simply disregard these folks because we feel like they did something bad and have to pay the price for it. It’s easy to forget about them. I’m embarrassed to say that’s true, but it is.
But, prisons are very costly to our economy and can never truly prepare incarcerated people to re-enter the community and workforce. Aside from the human factor, we have an obligation as taxpayers to consider the effects of prison communities.
I felt obligated to at least go on the visit because I’ve been put in this position to represent my constituents and I really take that to heart — incarcerated people are constituents too, and it’s important to hear about the issues that affect them, the same way I like to hear from anyone else I represent.
But I could never have guessed the impact actually visiting the prison would have for me.
As I was walking through the facility, a man came up to me, and we recognized each other from childhood. We started having a conversation and he asked about our old church, where we used to live. He wasn’t even aware it had been closed down for 10 years.
It just broke my heart — I could see the little kid in his eyes and the sorrow at the same time; a former neighbor whose disconnect felt enormous.
It was just awful knowing that he will never go home or ever live a normal life again..
Later, we met with four men who were serving life sentences. Another thing that dawned on me from visiting was realizing how little interaction incarcerated people have with people outside the prison walls – how little their lives have become while in prison.
The simple act of sitting and listening to their concerns was a significant gesture.
While they all accepted the fact that they were in there for life, they wanted to be heard for the future – to talk about ways to make the system better. Lives are fragile and we’re not treating them that way.
It was apparent to me after my visit that our system does not allow enough room for people to earn second chances.
I don’t agree that we can condemn people for life, but I know a lot of my colleagues don’t believe that way. In fact, some of them have asked me “Why would you write that legislation?”
And I say “Well, have you visited a prison?”
And the answer is always “No.”
Rep. Marla Brown represents Pennsylvania’s 9th District, which covers most of Lawrence County.
