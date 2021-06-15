Column by Primus Mootry: What’s going on? We're all in the same boat, but cooperating elusive

Mother, mother, there’s too many of you crying
Brother, brother, brother, there’s far too many of you dying
You know we got to find a way
To bring some loving here today
… Talk to me so you can see
What’s going on?
— Marvin Gaye
Over the many years I have been writing these columns, I may have used the great singer/songwriter Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?” lyrics to introduce a subject before. I don’t know. What I do know is that the timeless 1971 song raises an important question. What’s going on?
What’s going on when a former president who has been twice impeached, and is currently under investigation for a number of possible crimes including bank fraud, insurance fraud, and campaign finance violations has launched a campaign to regain the presidency in 2024?
In addition, Donald Trump has been accused in the press of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building. Trump acolytes are remaining loyal to him, in spite of the fact that the whole thing is on film. It definitely was not, as some of his supporters have claimed, a normal tourist visit. But millions bought that BIG LIE. What’s going on?
In order to answer that, I guess you’d have to read George Orwell’s classic book, “1984.” As some may know, in it, Orwell paints a picture of how autocracy works. As Orwell said, “the past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth.”
In speaking of former President Trump, I might as well add that, due to his administration’s early denial and COVID-19 blame games, researchers calculate that upwards of 60 percent of the nearly 600,000 people who have died from the virus in the U.S. did so needlessly. That is a crying shame.
As to lies that become the truth, I heard a news report on Vice President Kamala Harris’ planned visit to Guatemala. In the brief coverage, she urged Guatemalans not to attempt to immigrate to America. She also spoke of the Biden administration’s intent to help strike at the root of the social and economic woes that cause Central Americans to want to flee their homeland.
The point is this: we have been led to believe that the vast majority of America’s 50 million immigrant population comprises people from Mexico. That’s only partly true. Immigration from Mexico has been declining for years. The rise in immigration is coming from Central America (including El Salvador and Guatemala) and Asia. Yet, what do you think of when you hear the words “build that wall?” Mexicans, of course.
Fact is, the demonization of Mexican immigrants is based on a raft of complicated lies. Whether naturalized citizens or not, Mexicans are vital to the U.S. economy. Many business operations such as farms could not function without them. In addition, as consumers, they contribute over $260 billion to America’s coffers. Why demonize them? What’s going on?
We look to government and governmental leaders to tell us the truth and to do what’s best for the American people, right? Yet, there is a national Republican-led effort to create new legislation that limits or, through Electoral College shenanigans, all but nullifies the idea of “one man, one vote.”
Shouldn’t every American, including forward thinking Republican patriots, be asking, what’s going on?
That takes me back to the Senate and its efforts to block legislation that arguably would help this nation get back to some type of new, post-COVID normal. In particular, the Biden administration has put forward a bold infrastructure plan that addresses rebuilding roads and bridges, yes, and also creating jobs. This, with whatever compromise goes with the political territory, should be a bipartisan no-brainer. Yet, conservatives in the Senate oppose it, with no alternative plan that makes any sense.
I remember when Barack Obama was elected for his first time, then Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, said Republicans would block any and everything he tried to get passed. The only thing I can imagine is that they see Joe Biden as an extension of the Obama administration. Therefore, block him. Block him even if his legislative proposals make sense. Block him even if his proposals could bring needed help to millions of Americans. Does that make sense to you, or are you asking, “what’s going on?”
As I said in a previous piece a while ago, we may have come here on different ships, but we’re all in the same boat now. Where are we headed?
Primus Mootry is an editorial writer at the Anderson Herald Bulletin.
