Monday’s New Castle School Board work session was an anomaly of sorts.
Mainly, there was an audience. About 30 or so supporters of athletic director Sam Flora and others upset over the school’s nickname and lettering on the new Taggart Stadium football turf showed to express their displeasure with the board — and mainly board President Gary Schooley.
You probably know the story by now, but here’s the short version — plans for the new football turf at Taggart called for the end zone to say “Hurricanes,” Schooley informed the athletic committee the correct spelling of the school nickname is “Hurricane,” a change order was made, the ‘S’ left off and in the process Flora was not informed until after the field work was completed.
Athletics are important in New Castle and the Red Hurricane vs. Red Hurricanes debate has only underscored that.
However, any heat the school board may be receiving over the Taggart Stadium turf is perhaps overshadowing a bigger, looming problem more people should be focusing on in the community. The school district, Lawrence County’s biggest, is set to open the 2022-23 academic year without a permanent superintendent.
Richard “Rick” Rossi of Greenville has been the district’s acting superintendent since the beginning of July after former school chief Debbie DeBlasio retired, effective June 30, with a year remaining on her contract.
Rossi is the vice president of the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV board of directors and a former school superintendent and board member in past stops, including in the Sharon and Lakeview districts.
He’s being paid $700 a day with no benefits. While some in the community may see that as a hefty price ($700 a day projects to more than $250,000 if it were a yearly contract), the real sticker shock will be come when a permanent replacement is named.
DeBlasio, when hired in 2018, had a yearly contract of $148,500 to run the district as its chief executive, which just approved a $63 million spending budget.
While the board has held multiple rounds of interviews with interested parties, it has resulted in no offers being given and candidates backing out of the proceedings.
If $700 a day seems like a steep price, the cost to install a permanent, qualified candidate will likely not come cheap — especially when I read the other day in the Butler Eagle the Knoch School District superintendent just received a $25,000 raise to get his salary to $190,000. I did some comparing and Knoch, if you’re wondering, graduated about 20 more seniors than New Castle, but runs on a $38 million budget.
While the countdown to classes beginning is approaching rapidly, the clock is also ticking for Rossi — he indicated to the board he and his wife will be leaving for Florida in January.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
