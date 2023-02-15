There was a mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University on Monday night. It’s too soon to talk about it.
The gunman, and it’s almost always a gunman or gunboy, killed three MSU students inside an academic building and the student union around 8:30 p.m. It’s too soon to talk about.
Three dead. Five in critical condition.
The shooter, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a campus lockdown and subsequent manhunt on the 50,000-student campus in East Lansing. McRae served 18 months probation for carrying a loaded weapon without a permit, according to Michigan’s state Corrections Department.
It’s too soon to talk about it, right?
We send our thoughts and we send our prayers to Michigan, and then we go about our lives until the next deadly shooting. Monday’s was the 67th mass shooting of 2023 when four or more people were injured or killed by gunfire, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Monday was the 45th day of 2023.
Tuesday was the five-year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland, Florida, when 17 died and another 17 were wounded by the shooter’s using an AR-15. It’s been 10 years since 20 kindergarteners and six staff members in Sandy Hook, Connecticut.
I thought for sure the blood from 5- and 6-year-old Sandy Hook students would change something in America. Students from Parkland are creating change, starting with the March for Our Lives rallies that resulted in student walkouts across the country, including in Lawrence County. In Uvalde, Texas, last spring, it was more of the same. Then in a supermarket in Buffalo.
You’re not safe in a Colorado movie theater, a Pittsburgh amusement park, a suburban Chicago parade or an Orlando nightclub.
Sure, a bipartisan gun legislation passed over the summer, described by President Joe Biden as well-short of his goals for law. What’s changed since then?
Not a lot. We’re stuck in a cycle of a shooting, mourning, calls for change, no change and then another shooting happens to restart the cycle. America’s chief export in the last 24 years since Columbine have been mass shootings.
Our leaders need to lead on this. But where’s their incentive? It’s not 60-year-old politicians who die in mass shootings at elementary, middle and high schools or on college campuses. It’s people who look, think, feel and scroll TikTok like me.
I don’t follow Michigan state politics, but I was glad to see the state’s House Minority Whip Rep. Ranjeev Puri echo my thoughts with his early-morning statement that started with a four-letter F-word: “F- — your thoughts and prayers. ... Thoughts and prayers without action are meaningless.”
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
