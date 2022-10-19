There’s a looming deadline coming up in Pennsylvania.
Oct. 24 is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election. As in, just a few days from now. Five days, to be exact if you’re someone who likes to put things off until the last minute.
No doubt you’ll see ads on TV and online from celebrities and athletes urging you to vote in the election. The NFL is already getting out the word through its NFL Votes campaign with ads that run on Sundays during game play. According to the league, all 30 pro stadiums are available to be used for election polling sites. That’s a great thing, but you can’t vote in November if you’re not registered in October.
Which brings us to Monday’s deadline to register.
The process is very simple.
You can register by mail.
You can register in person at a county elections office (in Lawrence County, it’s on the bottom floor), driver’s license center or other government building, state offices, Armed Forces Recruitment Centers and a host of other places.
If you can work a computer internet browser, the online registration process is also fairly simple — which is saying something for a government website. All you need to know is your name, address if you have one and driver’s license number or government ID number.
If you live in Lawrence County, there are up to five important races you’ll be able to vote on. We’ve been highlighting these races in the New Castle News and will have further coverage up to Election Day.
The two big statewide races you’ve probably — and hopefully — heard about are for Pennsylvania’s governor and a spot in the U.S. Senate.
In Harrisburg, Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited, so state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, is running against state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Republican.
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, is retiring. Running to replace him are Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, and TV doctor-turned-politician Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican.
Most of the county is covered by the 9th District in the state House of Representatives where Rep. Chris Sainato, a Democrat, is running for reelection against Republican Marla Gallo Brown.
The southern part of Lawrence County not in the 9th District is in the redrawn 8th District where Republican Rep. Aaron Bernstine is running unopposed. Those who live in Ellwood City will also have a ballot question about raising the tax millage to fund life-saving EMS services through the borough’s fire department.
The 50th District in the state Senate, which covers most of Lawrence County, will vote between incumbent Republican Michele Brooks and Democrat challenger Rianna Czech. Brooks’ Senate district was redrawn to include Lawrence County after it previously covered Crawford, Erie, Mercer and Warren counties.
All of these races are important and will determine the direction Pennsylvania goes in the next several years from abortion rights to school choice and business regulations. It also will directly impact the people of Lawrence County in terms of grants and infrastructure funding.
How can you have your voice heard? Get out to vote.
But you can’t vote if you’re not registered.
