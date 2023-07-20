In 2019, Insider named Volant the Best Small Town in Pennsylvania.
The news website noted the restaurants, specialty shops and charm the village has — all packed along a quarter-mile stretch of road in northern Lawrence County. Insider never mentioned the circus that is monthly borough council meetings.
In the last three years, Volant’s meetings have become tragically entertaining — typically great for the viewers and readers who tune in for the craziness and hijinks but bad for the 150 or so residents affected by this governing body’s decisions.
After months of council members feuding with village merchants everywhere from festivals to parking lots, things came to a head last week — literally. Resident Kelly Connor, during the public comment period of last week’s meeting, complained borough Secretary Carmen Ortiz Brown flipped the bird towards people after a May council meeting. Then chaos broke out.
Council President Howard Moss shut down Connor’s comment because it dealt with personnel issues, which he thought should be handled privately. In trying to remove Connor from the meeting, Councilman John Shaw got up to escort her out of the borough building and pushed resident Mario Ferrazzano in the chest, causing him to fall and hit his head.
The state police showed up and the meeting was suspended. Ferrazzano went to the hospital.
Reporter Gwen Albers noted all of the happenings in an article posted a few hours later. On Facebook, the fireworks continued with Ortiz Brown and Councilwoman Deb Lakin (who once threatened me with an arrest by state police for sitting where she didn’t want me to) defending the council’s actions and slamming this newspaper’s reporting.
Lakin went after Cheryl Geidner, who runs the Volant Mills, insinuating her wig “smelled.” Geidner is a cancer survivor. Lakin countered with “I know many cancer survivors. They are nice people. What happened to you?”
The comments, all 139, are still on the New Castle News’ Facebook page. Some are by Lakin and Ortiz Brown. Most are by readers trying to figure out how this charming hamlet with quaint shops and Amish buggies can create as much drama as it does.
New Castle residents numb to years of the perceived “Old Boys Club” and jobs going to friends and family are happy to finally laugh in the direction of another municipality. And that’s the thing — they are laughing at Volant, not with them. Do you know how upside-down things have to be for that to happen?
A brief parking lot video in July 2021 after a council meeting shows Lakin and merchants arguing before the councilwoman walks to her car, but not before sticking out her tongue. It’s been viewed 24,000 times. That type of behavior gets a kindergartener put in timeout.
When we livestreamed in April of that year at the fire hall, the meeting went off the rails so much it inspired a six-minute supercut highlight film.
Donald Little, a former councilman, is calling for Lakin and Ortiz Brown to resign in a letter to the editor submitted to The News. It’s clear no one on the Volant council has any shame or a backbone to stand up and do what’s right for the borough — and if they do, they haven’t spoken up.
It’s almost ironic the most-pressing real issue in the borough — the opening of a merchant-funded public restroom that has been closed for years despite businesses paying a yearly fee for its upkeep. While the borough and a group of merchants battle that issue out in court, council appears content to let judges make the hard decisions it can’t.
Why would it? Volant’s council meetings exist to entertain. Most government meetings are boring, but in Volant you might get pushed over, talked over or told you can’t sit in a certain seat.
If Volant’s council continues to be more interested in picking fights than doing its elected job, the least it could do is sell popcorn and peanuts like a proper circus. Maybe even set up a pay-per-view option for viewers at home. Anything besides doing what it was elected to do.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
