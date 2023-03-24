Across the media landscape, early spring is a time when the best in film and music are judged and celebrated.
This weekend, The News is putting its best foot forward.
We’re not quite comparing ourselves to the Oscars or Grammys — although if someone wants to put a red carpet down North Mercer Street, go right ahead — but on Saturday we have four special sections we’re excited to share with the community.
Vision 2023 is a four-section guide that highlights the best in the community. If you’re a longtime reader, you’re probably familiar even as it went by other names, like Progress.
Regardless of what you call it, I hope you’ll take a look through the pages.
The sections cover Youth & Education, Health, Industry & Enterprise and Community. The stories written inside these sections offer a glimpse into the best Lawrence County has to offer.
For instance, in the Youth & Education section, you’ll find a deep dive on The Rack, the New Castle Area School District’s ever-expanding indoor workout center. The Health section features an Ellwood City man who underwent a life-changing procedure.
Flip to Industry & Enterprise and learn about all the things happening in downtown New Wilmington and Ellwood City and all the new restaurants popping up in New Castle and around the county.
Finally, the Community section spotlights the personalities in our county, like Sister Annie Bremmer of Holy Spirit Parish or the Kelly daughters who are following in the lawyer footsteps of their father at the LGKG law firm.
Again, these will all be packed into Saturday’s newspaper and on our website. You don’t want to miss it.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
