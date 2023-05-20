If you didn’t know, Tuesday was primary Election Day in Pennsylvania.
Candidates placed yard signs, held events and took out advertisements (including in this newspaper). You may have seen them or even had a conversation with a candidate or two.
Many didn’t.
How do I know?
Just look at the turnout numbers. On Tuesday, 27.27 percent of Lawrence County voters went out to the polls to vote in important races for school boards, county commissioner, county row offices and New Castle’s city council and mayor. In fairness, there were few actual races across the county.
Democrats, perhaps buoyed by the city council races and Chris Sainato’s return to politics in the commissioner’s race, turned out at a clip of 30.17 percent. Republicans outnumber Democrats in Lawrence County by around 6,000, yet only 25 percent showed up on Tuesday when conventional political wisdom suggests GOP voters usually show up in larger numbers in off-year elections.
Many of the county school board races had the same number of candidates as spots on November’s general election ballot. That wasn’t the case in the New Castle Area School District, where 12 ran for five spots on November’s ballot.
Though Pennsylvania has closed primaries — meaning only registered Democrats and Republicans could participate and there were no ballot questions for independents to respond to — all the New Castle board candidates cross-filed and appeared on both ballots. District residents should remember that the next time they want to criticize administrator salaries, the spelling of nicknames on the football field or who the next superintendent should be.
These decisions are all made at a school-board level and if you don’t vote, you don’t get to give your input. Thankfully, a debate on book bans hasn’t reached our Lawrence County school boards, but it could. If it does, will you have made your voice heard?
Tuesday’s numbers were down slightly, somewhat surprisingly, from the 2021 primary (29.6 percent) despite there being fewer races that year and none for countywide office. Even candidates, in interviews with The News, admitted they didn’t make the usual rounds to multiple polling locations. The courthouse, usually a buzzing and happening place with results trickling in and pizza at every turn, was a ghost town Tuesday.
Now, we watch results as they trickle in online or on our phones.
The 2019 spring primary, the last one where county commissioner as well as city council and New Castle mayor seats were all on the ballot, only brought out a total of 30.79 percent. That number was higher than the primaries in 2023 and 2021 and was before mail-in voting was approved.
Voting is still inaccessible for some and I think that’s taken for granted by those of us who can stroll into our polling place, sign in, vote and leave within five minutes. It’s still hard, but it’s arguably never been easier with the introduction of mail voting.
Maybe it’s because Pennsylvania’s primary in off years is in May, but in April during presidential years that causes some lower turnout. You can blame the weather, but Tuesday was just about as perfect weather as you can ask for in May. Maybe there was some other activity in New Castle that I didn’t know about also giving out free stickers and coffee.
I’m hopeful turnout numbers will be up in November, especially when the some-4,500 independent and third-party voters can join in on the fun. If not, I’ll expect complaints about local officials and board members will greatly decrease.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
