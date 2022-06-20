Last fall, the New Castle News sports department was in the middle of a transition.
After longtime sports editor Kayleen Cubbal retired, sports writer Ron Poniewasz Jr. was promoted to the top position and a search for a writer started and eventually ended with the hiring of Cody W. Pattison. What we lost in Kayleen’s years of connections, sources and undeniable skill for finding the smallest of mistakes at the last minute before publication, we lost more than that.
We no longer had someone who automatically saw sports through the eyes of a woman. For many years, far before I came to the paper, I believe The News benefited in more ways than one from Kayleen’s perspective.
Under Kayleen’s watchful eye, The News covered girls and women’s athletes with the same vigor and insight as our boys and men’s teams. Let’s be honest — most newspapers can’t say that. We know that’s not the case in this region. When Neshannock and Laurel’s softball teams played a state semifinal game at Westminster College a week ago, the only media at the game included The News and James Dotson’s Lawrence County Sportnet, which provided a video stream of the game.
Where was everyone else?
That’s not to say we deserve a pat on the back for doing our jobs. You should know, and maybe you noticed, the effort we put into covering our girls athletes and teams this year. When Neshannock was playing its way to WPIAL and PIAA titles in girls basketball, we were proudly right there by their side. That’s where we’ll continue to be for all our Lawrence County teams. Here, the girls won’t be left behind.
Thursday is the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX, which assures no person, on the basis of sex, will be excluded from participation in or be denied the benefits of any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. In short, equal rights for men and women.
This week, we’ll be spotlighting athletes and coaches while learning how Title IX has affected and benefited them. Just look for the Title IX logo we’ll use.
I hope you’ll take a few minutes to read these dispatches and celebrate how far we’ve come in 50 years, while also realizing there’s still work to do for true equality.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
