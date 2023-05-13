You do it. Your friends do it. Your mother does it. So does mine.
Sometimes, I do it with 15 people a day.
I’m talking about texting, of course.
It’s my preferred medium of conversation throughout the day. I don’t need a lecture about how phones were meant to be used for, well, talking. I do plenty of that and people aren’t shy about calling me at all hours of the day.
I’m a writer by nature and it’s how I’m most comfortable communicating most of the time. When receiving information, I’ve always been better at retaining information that’s read versus what I hear.
On any particular day, I have multiple random text strings going. On Thursday, I was messaging a friend about “The Price is Right” ($1,000 for a WiFi router? Who knew?) and figuring out when my sister is coming home to visit. There are a bunch of work texts in there too thanks to a certain rail company’s train derailment and local politics.
I remember a time when people didn’t like getting texts because it cost three cents on your phone plan to receive a message and five cents to send one out. That was in the prehistoric days (around 2010) before unlimited texting. It’s hard to fathom we used to live a life with five-megapixel cell cameras, no cloud storage and actual keyboards on our phones that were about an inch thick and weighed five pounds.
Again, this was only about 13 years ago.
Now, phones are as thick as a pack of gum and can beam me breaking news in an instant, tell me the weather (81 degrees as I type) and keep me company throughout the day. This weekend, I’m going home to my parents’ house to relax, eat a few homecooked meals and not pay for laundry. Also, it’s Mother’s Day.
On the ride to the homestead, I’ll be hit with a few cell phone dead zones. In 2023, it’s hard to imagine explaining to a younger person there are still places in our developed country where your phone won’t work. No calls, no incoming texts, let alone enough data to allow for a few scrolls through TikTok.
Growing up in the woods, we know where all these spots are and can plan ahead. I feel bad for the visitors who aren’t as knowledgeable or lucky. Back in my day, we used to persist with technology to get a text to go through by doing one magic trick — press send, hold your phone upside down and reach as high to the sky as you can. Sometimes it worked and you felt both accomplished and like a genius. When it didn’t, you felt dumb and looked dumb. Either way, you resemble Elon Musk.
If you need to know where a few of these dead spots are, just ask me, preferably by text. If I don’t answer, it’s not because I don’t like you or I’m lazy. I swear I’m just in one of those dead zones.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
