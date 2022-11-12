Children often become somewhat knowledgeable in whatever job or career path their parents or guardians take up.
Growing up in a lineage of watchmakers, for as long as I can remember I’ve always been looking at people’s wrists to see who’s wearing a timepiece and who is trying to put the family out of business. My dad nearly always has a watch on. My brother, who’s following in the family business footsteps, sometimes wears two. I always have a watch on my left wrist and any assortment of wristbands or rubber bands on my right.
Naturally, when I’m taking photos for this newspaper I’ll take note of these things. It’s what led me to question a campaign staffer, and then the candidate himself, about something neither had likely been asked before — what’s that red string dangling from Josh Shapiro’s wrist?
The answer quite literally ties together the prevailing — and losing — sentiment of Pennsylvania’s governor race that featured a Jewish candidate, Shapiro, and Doug Mastriano, a state senator whose Christian nationalist views were deemed “too extreme,” even by members of his own Republican Party.
“Our daughter was at the holiest site for Jews in the world at the Western Wall in Israel this summer,” Shapiro told me during a campaign bus stop in Beaver a week before Election Day.
“She made a blessing for me. It’s customary you do that and give a small donation to charity. They give you this red string, which is supposed to be good luck. My daughter didn’t tie it on her wrist. She brought it home for me and tied it on my wrist and it’s still hanging on all these months later.”
Apparently the luck worked. The Associated Press called the race for Shapiro, a Democrat, before 11 p.m. Tuesday. With most ballots in, he garnered about 56 percent of the vote to Mastriano’s 42 percent.
The topic of Mastriano’s far-right views came up frequently in his campaign. He paid $5,000 for advertisements to Andrew Torba, founder of social media platform Gab, which is favored by extremists and was used by the Tree of Life Synagogue shooter in 2018 who specifically targeted Jewish worshippers. Gab is billed as a place where “free speech” is championed, but is also where antisemitism and conspiracy theories run wild.
Shapiro’s campaign started to run commercials highlighting the perceived alignment of Mastriano with Torba. Shortly thereafter, Mastriano publicly denounced acts of antisemitism.
In a campaign focused on issues like the future of abortion rights and election integrity, religion almost got pushed to the backburner. Maybe that’s a good thing, since we are a nation with a separation of church and state — or at least, that’s how it’s supposed to be.
Shapiro, who wears a smartwatch on his left arm, continued on about how his faith leads him.
“My faith guides me into service,” he said. “Once I’m in my service, as I have been for the last two decades, I don’t draw on my faith for an individual policy decision or legal case at all. My faith is what drives me to serve. I would never impose that will on others.”
For what it’s worth, I was wearing an all-saints bracelet. It was Nov. 1, after all. Shapiro’s comments largely sum up how I feel about and approach faith and the real world. That is, the Church often contradicts itself, but helps me form a moral compass.
“My view is no matter what you look like, where you come from, who you love or who you pray to, you belong in Pennsylvania and I want to be your governor,” Shapiro said.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.