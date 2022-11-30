There’s an old saying in sports writing that there’s no cheering in the press box.
The only thing anyone is rooting for, especially if you’ve ever been a reporter on a Friday-night football deadline, is for the game to avoid overtime at any cost.
As far as news and political reporting, there’s no catchy phrase about the rigors of the job. Sure, everyone has their likes and dislikes of any politician, but in local newsrooms a person’s favorability score likely resides — at least somewhat — in how available they are for a story comment or clarification.
Since state Rep. Chris Sainato’s defeat in the Nov. 8 election, I’ve read countless comments and notes about how generous he was with his time in helping solve constituents’ problems or issues with things like filing for unemployment, getting a new license plate or renewing a license.
On weekends, Sainato was often found at any of the number of events going on around the 9th Legislative District.
Sure, some derided the photo opportunities as nothing more than a chance to score a free meal and get a picture taken.
Conversely, those opportunities allowed Sainato to be among the people who helped him get elected — and even those who didn’t vote for him.
His use of per diems and history of only being the primary sponsor of two bills in his 28-years in Harrisburg are fair criticisms. But you never had to go far to find him and seek out help for a number of issues at the most local level of government.
Take, for instance, back in September when we were working on a story regarding the long-delayed repaving of Route 208 in Wilmington Township.
When we sought out state officials for comment on the matter, Sainato had enough time to talk to us — during a short break from that afternoon’s legislative session in Harrisburg. Others didn’t.
While his run after 14 terms in Harrisburg ends today, it would be unfair not to publicly thank Sainato for his service to Lawrence County.
People can disagree with his politics or voting record, but it’s tough to criticize never missing a day of work on the public’s behalf in 28 years.
Marla Gallo Brown, a Republican who beat Sainato in the Nov. 8 election, assumes office in January representing Lawrence County and our interests in Harrisburg.
My hope is she will continue Sainato’s record of full attendance and availability. She should be afforded the full support of county residents and even those who didn’t vote for her — because her success is everyone’s success.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.