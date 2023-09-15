This weekend, the sports calendar is filled with football.
High school football owns Friday night and has spread to Thursday evenings and even some Saturday afternoons. College football is arguably America’s second national pastime, right behind its big brother in the NFL.
The Pittsburgh Pirates are playing host to the New York Yankees this weekend. If this series were in the dead of summer, it might be the hottest ticket in town. Now, it might be by default — Pitt plays away in the Backyard Brawl at West Virginia and the Steelers are off until Monday. That leaves an entire weekend just for the Buccos.
If you count yourself among the thousands who will descend upon PNC Park on the North Shore, be on the lookout for people wearing the jerseys of current players. They’re few and far between. Instead, you’ll see scores of threads for injured former MVP Andrew McCutchen and his familiar 22. There are always a few Willie Stargell shirts.
By and large, the most popular jersey or shirt year over year in Pittsburgh is Roberto Clemente’s 21.
This year, it will be fitting as Friday marks the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month. For those who need a history lesson, Clemente was the great 15-time all-star right fielder with a rocket arm and an even larger heart. He died on New Year’s Eve 1972 in a plane crash while attempting to bring supplies to earthquake-ravaged Nicaragua, but the plane crashed after it experienced engine failure over Puerto Rico. He was 38.
Clemente collected his 3,000th hit late in the 1972 season. His legacy still lives on. Major League Baseball renamed its community engagement award after Clemente for the 1973 season and continues to honor one player annually who exemplifies baseball, sportsmanship and community.
Last year, MLB gave Clemente his own day, Sept. 15, and the Pennsylvania state House followed suit this summer. Sept. 15 marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins in the middle of the month to coincide with the anniversary of independence in Latin countries like Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Columbus Day or Día de la Raza, on Oct. 12, falls within the month period.
Fifty-one years later, Clemente is still the best player to don a Pirates jersey. He may be the best athlete in Pittsburgh pro sports history and would surely be among the top four if the City of Bridges decided to build a Mount Rushmore-style monument on the side of Mount Washington overlooking the three rivers.
Clemente still has staying power in the Pirates’ team store.
It’s more important players and fans of today keep his memory alive — not only that of a fantastic ballplayer, but of a humanitarian who faced difficult social obstacles of the times and still chose to do good. We could all learn a lesson in that, no matter what sports season it is or where the Pirates sit in the standings.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.