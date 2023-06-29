The end of June, for most people, is usually one of the quieter times of the year.
Summer is in full swing, school is out and the Fourth of July is right around the corner.
In politics, it’s just the opposite. In Harrisburg, local representatives and senators are working — always at the last minute — to pass a budget before the beginning of the July 1 fiscal year.
In Washington, D.C., the Supreme Court is wrapping up its year by slowly releasing its decisions from cases heard over the last several months. Last year, the conservative-majority court struck down Roe v. Wade in a Friday-morning decision that ended the federal right to abortion and gave that decision instead to states.
The move was celebrated by Republican leaders and officials as a win for the pro-life movement. But because women and some pro-choice people vote with the GOP, the decision couldn’t be so singular.
Instead, it was hailed as a win for states’ rights against the backdrop of an illusion of a growing, big government.
That all makes sense if just the day before, the court wouldn’t have struck down New York’s tight restrictions on concealed carry permits for handguns in a move that seemed like it was a blow to states’ rights.
The court Thursday, in a pretty-much-expected ruling, struck down affirmative action in college admissions with a pair of conservative-majority decisions. This means race cannot be a factor in admissions and reversed the admissions plans at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, the oldest private and public schools in the nation, respectively.
The main reasoning on Thursday, according to Chief Justice John Roberts’ decision, was that affirmative action “concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”
Again, that makes sense in a vacuum. We do not live in a vacuum. Affirmative action in the United States was put in place in college admissions to help make up for decades of discrimination, systemic racism and to help increase the number of students from underrepresented populations. Diversity on college campuses through representation and thought, most will agree, is a good thing.
Thursday’s ruling was also hailed as a win by conservative lobbying groups said to be representing Asian Americans, noting their belief affirmative action discriminated against them.
Other groups like the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) Victory Fund said Asian Americans were simply used as convenient pawns by Republicans to help dismantle policies that lead to an accessible and affordable education that otherwise wouldn’t be available.
The court’s two Black justices, Clarence Thomas and Ketanji Brown Jackson, were split in the decision, with Thomas voting in the majority as a long-time proponent of shelving affirmative action. Both have acknowledged how affirmative action helped in their educational journey. Thomas attended Yale Law School, while Brown matriculated at Harvard.
Jackson, President Joe Biden’s lone Supreme Court pick, said the ruling “pulls the ripcord and announces ‘colorblindness for all’ by legal fiat. But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.”
More conservative-leaning rulings like this can be expected in the future with a court filled with conservatives, appointed by former presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump, in a liberal-leaning America. The decisions flatly don’t represent the ideologies of the American public. Political maneuvering for lifetime-appointed federal and appeals judges makes that certain.
For many people — like me, even — Thursday’s ruling likely won’t have drastic changes on my life. Oftentimes as we’ve seen through history, the losers are Black and brown people and those from other minority communities. The court’s recent rulings back up that claim.
The court, in its ruling Thursday, is doing nothing more than declaring victory in a battle over equality it knows has yet to be won. At one point in history, victories like that were accompanied by massive “Mission Accomplished” banners.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
