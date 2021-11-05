Do opposites attract?
Some might say they do — a little yin to never hurt anyone else’s yang. Then again, the person who coined the “opposites attract” saying was likely never offered pizza with pineapple or thought “the New York Knicks” and “winning basketball games” could be uttered in the same sentence.
Which brings me to hip-hop and politics.
One is something encroaching on everyday life and brings people of all backgrounds together. The other is politics.
Politics has a small crush on hip-hop.
Take for instance when candidates make campaign stops. One of my favorite things to do is take note of what music is playing beforehand.
When Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a candidate for governor in next year’s election, came to New Castle last month, his pre-festivities playlist included “The Fighter,” a 2011 song by rap-rock group Gym Class Heroes. (The song features vocals from OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, but I noted to Shapiro’s communications director there’s a better version out there featuring Fall Out Boy’s lead singer Patrick Stump.)
When David Ward was awaiting official word to see if he was elected to New Castle’s city council, he started receiving congratulatory texts as Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” started blaring on the bar jukebox. The Philadelphia rapper’s rhymes vibrated off the walls as Ward gathered with friends and family.
As a bit of fun trivia, I like to note when I was in college at IUP, then-candidate Tom Wolf made a campaign stop on campus days before he was elected governor in 2014. As his charter bus approached, the music accompanying it was a 2 Chainz song called “Feds Watching,” which was both interesting and ironic given its subject matter of the FBI spying on rappers.
The opening lines “tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow” sung by Pharrell Williams gave off a hopeful vibe. I just wondered how many people realized the song choice or if they even knew who 2 Chainz was. (Answer: No, despite 2 Chainz’s popularity peaking in 2014.)
This is also not a Democrat or Republican thing. Former President Donald Trump’s pre-rally playlist included songs by Linkin Park and Rihanna.
They’d both make the cut for my pre-rally song listing if I ever run for office. I don’t know how I’d be as an elected official or even a candidate, but I would be sure to follow through on one promise. My Spotify playlist for events would be second to none and you can hold me to that.
(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.