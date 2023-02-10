If you asked me my favorite things about New Castle, I wouldn’t have a hard time.
The food is really good at our locally owned restaurants. I love the sweets I can bring to friends or home to my family from a few favorite bakeries. I like never having to buy my own fireworks on the Fourth of July because I can just walk around the block and see the sky light up for hours on end — for free without risking the loss of any of my own extremities.
I love the passion the city has for its high school sports teams.
Most of all, I love that people don’t struggle over the pronunciation of my last name. Growing up, there was always an N or vowel getting chopped off by substitute teachers or public address announcers. It wasn’t a big deal. I knew who they were talking about.
For maybe the third time in this space, I’m going to take time to write about how the way my family pronounces “Sirianni” and the way the rest of America — since the Philadelphia Eagles hired Cousin Nick in January 2021 — says it are a little different. We go with the -annie suffix, like the redheaded girl. The other half of the family, probably properly if you go by Italian diction, prefers -awny. This hasn’t been a huge problem, except now ESPN and sports talk radio is regularly saying our name on their airwaves.
In the last two weeks since the Eagles secured a spot in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs (Prediction? Eagles get up by 30 in the first half, slip up a little after watching the Rihanna halftime show and win in a boring blowout. Sorry.), the family name has been in the news all over the place. Friends are asking me why I say my name incorrectly, which is a fair question. For 100 years in Kane, Pa., we’ve said it this way. Something must have gotten lost in translation on the hour drive north to Jamestown, New York, where Nick grew up.
If we really want to fight about family names, let’s start by checking the spelling on that big bridge in Brooklyn. It’s Varisano, like my family spells it, and not whoever at Ellis Island thought it’d be funny to throw some Zs in there.
My family isn’t the only one who’s had their name pronounced differently. The Kelce brothers — star tight end Travis for Kansas City and Jason, the bearded All-Pro Philadelphia center — have joked (I think) their name is actually pronounced Kells, not Kel-see like everyone calls them.
However you pronounce Sirianni, Kelce, Rihanna (there’s an Anna in there) or the KC quarterback Mahomes (his mother scolded ESPN once for calling him Pat, not Patrick), I hope you tune in on Sunday for what could be the greatest Super Bowl ever.
I’ve been nervous ever since Nick got hired in Philadelphia. One bad fourth-down call and he’s at risk of an Eagles fan throwing a D battery toward his head. I know I’ll be a nervous wreck on Sunday calmed only by the 13 minutes of halftime show. Please send good vibes, say a prayer or light a candle to help your stressed out fellow Italians as a Sirianni tries to bring home a Lombardi.
And always, Go Birds!
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
