Last weekend was the NFL Draft, a decades-old exercise in matching up teams with players — often the happiest day in the lives of these prospects, except for the guys selected by the New York Jets.
The draft used to be held in a hotel conference room then expanded into a day-long event. Now, it’s an entire spectacle, stretched out over three days with wall-to-wall coverage on three TV networks in sunny Las Vegas.
During the draft’s second day, news started circulating Pittsburgh’s Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison was all but set to transfer to sunny Southern California. New coach Lincoln Riley made a splash by leaving Oklahoma for USC and was ready to make a bigger one — this time plucking the best college receiver in the country. Other than about 120 more sunny days, USC is said to be enticing Addison with a big NIL deal. It took until Tuesday before Addison finally appeared in the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Addison, after all, isn’t old enough to go to the NFL despite his capable skills.
Pitt fans blamed NIL, the arrangement where student-athletes can be directly compensated for their name, image and likeness, as the downfall of college sports as we know it. Archaic rules be damned — Addison should be able to make as much money off himself as he’s able.
I always thought the NCAA’s downfall would be the three-letter abbreviation of “FBI” after college basketball coaches were caught on wiretaps arranging for under-the-table payment to players and recruits. Let’s be real — NIL is a little messy at the moment, but it’s not the end of college sports.
It’s far from it. It has the ability to help Stars, but also the Others. You know, the ones who “will go pro in something other than sports.”
Transparency? Everything is out in the open now.
Coaches, who hop from job to job and make upwards of $5 million a year, don’t have to worry about arranging for boosters to make under-the-table payments anymore. Now, players get paid directly from boosters or businesses.
The old complaint of men’s college basketball players leaving school early was they should stay and get their degree. While a pro career can last a few years, a degree is forever, right?
NIL is giving students the ability to get paid and stay in school. Take Kennedy Catholic graduate and Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe, who became the first basketball player in 14 years to win the National Player of the Year honors and come back to school. He’s set to earn around $2 million in NIL money next season and get a bachelor’s degree.
Before, Olympians in sports like gymnastics or swimming had to choose between taking endorsement deals or getting nothing to keep college eligibility.
NIL, whether you like it or not, is free-market capitalism. A few, often women athletes like UConn’s Paige Bueckers or the Cavinder sisters, can cash in now on their unbelievable popularity and make triple the average yearly WNBA salary while still in college.
For most students who can capitalize on NIL, we’re not talking about that kind of life-changing money. It’s free meals, spending money or enough to cover gas to go home and put on a skills camp.
NIL isn’t the downfall of college sports. It is the downfall of a system where the labor for 100 years has unjustly been forced to choose between playing or being paid.
Thankfully, those days are over.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
