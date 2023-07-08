There’s nothing quite like a wedding in your 20s.
The guest list is typically either filled with high school friends you’ve known since you were 6 learning to tie your shoes, or college friends who were always down for cheap drinks at dive bars on Wednesday nights.
Both of these friend groups know a lot — a little too much — about you, so it’s important to keep them close. It’s also important to catch up more often than not.
Weddings offer a great chance as friend groups splinter into far-off corners of the world.
I’ve always thought of the New Castle News as a wedding. Except for the lack of cake, cookie table and Saturday business hours. OK, maybe I just needed to tie in a good lede with what I really wanted to say.
But let’s go deeper.
Over the last almost-six years, residents and letter writers will often include the year they started subscribing. Call it their News-iversaries.
Subscribers are usually pretty picky about what they like and don’t like in a newspaper. If you’ve ever been to a bigger (or Italian) wedding, you know family and friends are often pretty blunt when they have reservations about the groom, or that all of Table 7 is wearing shorts to a fancy event.
And, just like in marriages, newspapers are until death do us part — just check the Page A5 obituary section or the month’s Love & Remembrance section.
I think of myself as a pretty accessible person during my time at The News. I’ve spent a ton of time on sidelines, in dugouts and press boxes while also checking in at city council, zoning and township meetings. I’m active on social media (I see just about every comment made on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages — six in total), have a company email (psirianni@ncnewsonline.com) and a landline at my desk (724-654-6651, extension 115 if you want to leave a message).
Still, there are some things that can get lost in the shuffle as some of our readers are still loyal to the printed edition, while we know others rely on our E-Paper and website to read The News.
For starters, you should know we still report the news and happenings for a Tuesday edition — it’s just digital-only. If you receive a printed paper by a carrier or mail, you have access to this Tuesday edition as well as unlimited access to our website for free. You just need to activate your account — our customer service and circulation departments can help with that by calling (724) 654-6651 or stopping in to our 27 N. Mercer St. office weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. We’re closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
Coming up beginning Wednesday, our sports department staff will begin the roll-out of its high school spring season all-star stories as well as nominees for boy and girl athletes of the year. The athletes of the year winners will be in the July 17 newspaper.
Later this month or in early August, you’ll start to see some stories in these pages about dementia. The News, as well as our sister papers across CNHI, will contribute to a series looking at what the disease is and how it can be treated, as well as perspectives with those who have it and from caregivers.
If you or you know of someone who would be willing to talk to a reporter about this topic, you can let me know at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com or by calling me at (724) 654-6651. We think this is a topic that will have far-reaching interest among our readers.
LISTEN TO: Did you know the New Castle News has a YouTube page? It’s filled with more free content — including the launch of what we hope will be a weekly sports program. Last week’s Episode 2 featured a talk with James Dotson of the Lawrence County SportsNet on the future of football and basketball video streaming for WPIAL playoffs. Take a look at youtube.com/@newcastlenewspa.
FIND ME: The Freedom Fair and Fireworks Festival is coming up July 29. Where is the best place to view fireworks downtown?
READ THIS: Have you caught reporter Gwen Albers’ occasional summer series on odd jobs and trades? So far, she’s profiled a newspaper carrier and a shoe repairman. If you have any suggestions — or know a blacksmith or a chimney sweep — let her know at galbers@ncnewsonline.com.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Contact him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
