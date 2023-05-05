I’m coming up on a few anniversaries around this time of the year.
Seven years ago last weekend if my memory serves me right — which it mostly does — I worked my first-ever newspaper shift. In a few days, it’ll have been seven years since I graduated from college.
Both those things make me feel old. Where did the time go?
Along the way, I’ve tried to soak up as much knowledge as possible, whether through osmosis by seeing or reading and doing. I still do a ton of reading of different newspapers, picking up on style, cadence, sentence structure and voice. I’ll go back and read old articles and magazine stories (If you need a recommendation, I can email a link to a 2002 “ESPN The Magazine” piece in a jiffy.)
One of the best ways to gain knowledge is to screw up a time or two, but that’s incredibly less fun and much more stressful. As industries change, the people within them don’t always move at the same speed. Besides bringing news and information to readers, I think a major part of a newspaper’s role in a community is to communicate. That doesn’t always happen.
Take the recent news cycle in Lawrence County. We’ve had a string of house fires and vehicle accidents lately.
Why should a newspaper cover tragedies like that?
Well, they’re news. Taxpayer-funded entities devote their time responding to these incidents. Most fire companies are made from volunteers.
When ironing out in my head how I wanted to write this column, I thought back to a 2021 podcast I listened to between Dan Le Batard, one of my favorite columnists and podcast hosts, and his guest, Sara Ganim. Ganim at 24 broke the Jerry Sandusky scandal at Penn State and her reporting won the Pulitzer Prize in 2012 for Local Reporting. She started her journalism career at the Centre Daily Times in State College before moving to The (Harrisburg) Patriot-News, where she broke the story.
While working in State College, she spoke of the low pay and long hours of journalism. Her college friends went on to work at bigger publications and TV shows in New York City that look great on a resume and in casual conversation, but they weren’t doing work that was meaningful in any way right off the bat — instead, they were doing background research and watching tape.
Ganim described reporting from a house fire for the next day’s newspaper. It’s a story that won’t make it beyond the local borders and won’t be picked up as national news.
But it’s news, nonetheless. and it’s impactful.
How?
“You can see that if I went out at 2 a.m. to cover that house fire and it was in the next day’s paper, that family might have donations 24 hours earlier or donations they wouldn’t have had if it wasn’t covered in the local newspaper,” she said. “That family now has something. ... Telling stories that are important to the community that you are in and very quickly you can see the importance that that has.”
Just this week, we had a follow-up story on a family whose home burned in March and fundraisers for them. Another story on the community coming together to gather belongings for a Scott Township whose home burned this week runs on today’s front page.
Reporters would prefer to always write about happier things, but stories like this are meaningful and help get the word out for those the most in need. They underscore the importance of community and the role a newspaper still has in that community.
