In the last month, rumors and innuendo have clouded the Mohawk High School football program while a hazing investigation was completed.
This much we know — the Warriors will make their season debut Friday night at Laurel. Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa last Friday announced his findings in his investigation into hazing allegations which will result in the filing of juvenile charges against three members of the team. We know the incident occurred Aug. 17 in an equipment/utility room during a break in preseason practice when the three committed “a series of acts of abuse, humiliation and assault upon five victims,” Lamancusa wrote in his findings.
After Lamancusa’s findings were released last Friday, the school district announced the football program’s nearly month-long freeze was over and the team practiced later that day. On Tuesday at the first school board meeting since the allegations surfaced, emotions were high among three parents who questioned the district’s response and punishment. Lamancusa also addressed the crowd, clearing up rumors and talking about the broader scope of the investigation, which dealt strictly with the legal side of things.
All of this reminded me of my sophomore varsity basketball team and a similar situation we faced.
After an impromptu pool workout, players on our team went back into the locker room. In a different part of the locker room away from where the coaches and other players were, four teammates helped hold down a freshman and urinated on him.
What happened next? Not a lot of basketball. Instead of practicing, everyone had to write impact statements and tell what they saw or heard. Time spent game planning for important league games in the middle of the season was instead spent off the court. No charges were filed. All told, the four players were suspended two games, both losses. It probably helped two were sons of district employees and another was the son of a school board member.
Was that punishment extremely light? You bet it was.
Sophomores who played junior varsity and filled out the varsity bench, like me, instead were called into action and needed to contribute on the floor for those two games. Our best player — not involved in the locker room incident — told us not to feel like we let the team down if we didn’t perform on the court to the standard of our suspended teammates. After all, we weren’t the ones who let the team down.
That kind of talk is leadership.
What happened at Mohawk makes me wonder where the leadership was. Lamancusa’s report, and during his remarks at Tuesday’s board meeting, reiterated these were unsupervised players humiliating their teammates.
Unsupervised.
I’ve played sports my entire life. Should a coach have to babysit every player every day every place he or she goes? No. But, between the end of the school day and when the last player leaves the parking lot, those players are in the care of the entire coaching staff. That’s the job. Further, the upperclassmen are supposed to be the ones who set the tone and lead. Remember, character is what you do when no one is watching.
Culture is a buzzword teams from peewee all the way to professional like to throw around. Lamancusa’s report didn’t find a “culture of hazing” in any Mohawk sports program. It’s quite obvious the 2022 Mohawk Warriors football team lacked leadership, character and a culture of caring for one another.
There are many unanswered questions the football coaching staff and school administration needs to address before it can pretend like everything is back to normal once under the Friday night lights and the band playing in the background. Like, who is going to coach the team on Friday night? What are the coaches, players and school doing so this never happens again?
Why wasn’t there a culture in place to know right from wrong? Why were three 17 year olds empowered to humiliate and abuse their teammates?
There were failures on multiple levels at Mohawk. I hope other schools in Lawrence County have the foresight to learn from the heinous mistakes at Mohawk and be proactive in teaching student-athletes what is acceptable behavior.
If it’s unacceptable behavior, the going rate appears to only be a two-game suspension anyway.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.