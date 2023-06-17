Last weekend’s shooting at Bollinger Playground on the city’s West Side was a lot of things.
It was untimely. It was a tragedy. It took one life. It injured two more. Sadly, it could have been worse.
It also could have been prevented. Those words have been said in the last week, but were echoed in a phone conversation earlier this week with Councilman David Ward.
“I don’t think one law or ordinance is going to solve these problems,” said Ward, an occupational therapist liaison to New Castle schools through the Human Services Center. “I think it’s a personality, it’s a perception, it’s a behavior that we have to address. The question is how we address this. I truly feel the shooting that took place this weekend could have been prevented if we put the right measures in place.”
I had wanted to talk with Ward in some capacity for a column that would appear here on the opinion page — except as a sort of preview of the city’s Juneteenth celebration, which runs today from 2 to 8 p.m. and promises to feature great food, fun, children’s games, vendors and fireworks.
But in the aftermath of the shooting, which occurred around 1 a.m. last Saturday during a graduation party at the park along West North Street, I read several comments on Facebook. From Ward, the message was clear — parents need to be better. I agree with that.
I tend to agree that high schoolers shouldn’t be out at a party at 1 a.m. at a city park, but let’s agree that no one should lose a life because they were out too late or too early. That’s misplaced blame. The park, after all, should have closed at 11 p.m., according to city ordinance.
During the conversation, we talked about our upbringings. We’re from different places with different backgrounds, but Ward and I are about the same age. We grew up knowing word travels fast — screw up and our parents or mentors will know what’s up before we even get home for dinner.
Fear of disappointing our loved ones kept us in line.
“It was a village mindset in New Castle,” Ward said. “I don’t know where we stopped with the village mindset but we need it back bad.”
It’s at this time Ward can feel like he has to be a mouthpiece — as the first seated Black councilman in city history, he’s obligated to speak on issues like this, right? That’s unfair. But it’s a responsibility he’s learned to harness with the guidance of his mentors — people like the Revs. William Hogans, Brian Rice, Alonzo Waters, James Henderson, Dwayne Evans and Keith Burley.
“My biggest thing I learned from my mentors is I can’t save the world. I can’t save New Castle,” Ward said.
“I can plant a seed. Someone else has to water that and someone else has to nurture that.”
It’s more than going into places like the West Side only during election season or coming in from only a surface level. It starts in the home, he said, so boys won’t be so quick to pick up guns to solve disagreements. It will need to involve city government, the New Castle Area School District and families all working together.
This leads back to Juneteenth, something Ward thought would be canceled after the shooting. The annual celebration is always a good, fun time. Ward’s nonprofit, the Cultural Committee of New Castle, is putting on this year’s event.
“I think Juneteenth needs to happen so we can touch base and show the community when we come together,” Ward said. “Sunday, when they had that (prayer service at Bollinger), that’s that New Castle pride that I love when something bad or tragic happens, we come together.
“We build and we bond.”
The motto of the local Juneteenth celebration in year’s past has been unity in the community.
It’s a good reminder New Castle still needs both. It’s an even better reminder that unity and community aren’t far-off lofty goals if everyone works together.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
