I’ve always loved newspapers.
As a Young Person, I think I can bring a level of scrutiny that newspapers and media usually do a really great job of its overall mission while at the same time being lackluster at explaining to its audience of why it does the things it does.
In a non-patronizing way, the job of a newspaper is to present its audience with the facts of what’s happening in the community.
There’s no sugar-coating or opinions in news coverage. Reporters do their best to avoid any notion of bias and carefully parse over every word before turning in stories. That’s not to say reporters should copy down every word a person says without any level of fact-checking or adding context.
Which brings me to why this particular newspaper has had numerous (three to be exact) stories this week on Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor and current attorney general. All three were on the front page. Is that because we particularly prefer Shapiro over his opponent, Republican Doug Mastriano?
No.
Here’s why we’ve had so much coverage of Shapiro, and it’s a simple answer: his campaign asked to talk to us.
The New Castle News covers Lawrence County better than any other media organization. Lawrence County is now a Republican-majority county and because of its Rust Belt past, is always a spot politicians will seek out and offer ideas on how to fix.
Back to Shapiro. We were offered about 20 minutes with the attorney general and Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd, who so far is the only sitting Republican official in the state to endorse Shapiro. We asked the two about abortion issues, education funding, the economy, fracking, young voters, economic development and the McKesson plant closing. For transparency reasons, we posted the entire 28-minute interview on our YouTube page and website.
We’d relish the opportunity to sit down with Mastriano. If not us, then with some non-partisan news outlet in the state. Mastriano largely has ducked media interviews with traditional outlets. In May, The News scored a brief on-camera interview with Mastriano and asked about abortion.
Between then and Monday, when he spoke outside the state Capitol with Harrisburg TV station WGAL, I can’t count another instance of an on-the-record interview with a TV station or newspaper that can be considered unbiased. Mastriano campaigned with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Pittsburgh last month, an event we refused to cover (as did a few other outlets) because of restrictions on the press.
During a western Pennsylvania campaign swing in August that included a stop at the New Englander Banquet Center, his campaign attempted to have Pittsburgh’s WTAE removed because their reporter attempted to approach Mastriano and ask him questions.
It was a campaign event open to the public, after all.
During the rally, Mastriano referenced Channel 4 saying he would be happy to answer questions, but reporters should ask the same ones to his opponent. He said he’s not going to answer loaded questions like “have you stopped beating your wife?”
We’d love to ask Mastriano the same questions we asked Shapiro.
Like, what is your education plan and how will funding per student be distributed? What economic impact will a total abortion ban have in Pennsylvania, as there are already companies and individuals on the record saying they’ll be forced to relocate to better attract employees? And who exactly is this mystery pick for secretary of state, the person who would oversee elections in Pennsylvania moving forward?
Add in the typical questions about the economy, bringing jobs to Lawrence County and moving Pennsylvania forward.
There are no gotchas.
Just ask Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee who visited the Lawrence County Fair in August. A press aide was overheard concerned I was going to ask “another question about crudités,” in reference to one of Oz’s social media gaffes quickly being made fun of by his opponent, John Fetterman, online.
The total interview lasted about eight minutes. There was no time for those kind of questions when there are other, more important ones waiting to be answered.
If Mastriano supporters want to know more about him straight from the source, he should sit down with a reporter and answer tough questions. Otherwise, we’re only working with half of the equation and that’s not good for anyone — especially the voters.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
