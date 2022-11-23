No matter where you went on Election Day, the same thing was overheard over and over.
The turnout today has been huge.
I heard it myself voting at my precinct in the city. I read dispatches on Facebook and Twitter of the same observation being seen across Pennsylvania.
I heard it again later that Nov. 8 evening at the Lawrence County courthouse as we waited for final drop counts and updated vote totals.
Vote totals haven’t been finalized for Lawrence County. The deadline for Pennsylvania counties to certify their votes is Monday.
It’s true — turnout was up. Unofficially, Lawrence County’s turnout was 64.88 percent, up from the 59.38 percent in the 2018 general election. Why compare 2022 to 2018?
They’re both midterm elections from the incumbent president’s first term in office, which usually results in a high turnover among members of Congress. While nearly 60 percent isn’t a bad number, 2022 had something that 2018 didn’t — no excuse mail-in voting.
The 2020 presidential election, the first with a mail-in voting option in Pennsylvania, saw 80.62 percent turnout — an almost unheard of number.
The controversial Act 77, passed by a bipartisan state Legislature, was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf on Oct. 31, 2019. It was supported in the state House by Lawrence County representatives Chris Sainato, a Democrat, and Aaron Bernstine and Parke Wentling, both Republicans. In the state Senate, Republican Elder Vogel and Michele Brooks also voted for it.
The highlights of the law were no excuse mail-in voting in a 50-day voting period, 15 more days to register to vote and authorized a $90-million bond to help counties buy new voting machines with paper trails.
It also got rid of the option to vote straight party, which can be detrimental to a party’s down-ballot candidates if the top person on the ballot is unfavorable.
The law, brought into scrutiny when former President Donald Trump politicized it and blamed mail-in ballots for his loss in Pennsylvania in 2020, has been upheld by multiple appeals courts and the U.S. Supreme Court.
Mail-in voting is a win for Pennsylvanians. It increases who can vote, how we can vote and when we can vote. It’s easy to put voting on the backburner when there are many other things going on during a Tuesday in November or Tuesday in April or May, like working a job or a second job, ferrying kids to and from school or practice or any sort of life event that’s unplanned.
Voting, I believe, should be the easiest thing a person can do. It’s our right, after all.
If you want to vote by mail, do it. Personally, I never have and quite enjoy going three blocks down the street to my tiny polling place. I’ve never stood in a line.
I recognize that’s not the experience for others in the city, and especially others in rural parts of this country or larger metro areas.
The easy pushback by partisan voices is that mail-in voting contributes to Democratic fraud, which for some reason doesn’t explain why deep-red Utah allows all elections to be done by mail.
There are improvements that can be made to how we vote, but any changes should answer the question of “how can we make this easier for the electorate?”
When more people can participate and engage in the process, it’s better for America.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
