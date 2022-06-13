I haven’t stopped thinking about Uvalde.
How could you?
On May 24, a gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in the southeast Texas city of about 15,000 and killed 21 people. “Killed” doesn’t quite tell the story of what he — I haven’t learned his name and have no interest in finding it — took away that day.
Slaughtered is a better word.
The bodies of 19 children and two teachers left so twisted, mangled and bloodied by the gunman’s AR-15 rifle, their remains recognizable only by clothes or shoes still clinging to their lifeless bodies.
That was three weeks ago. What have we accomplished since?
On Sunday afternoon, 20 U.S. Senators, including 10 Republicans, announced the framework for a bipartisan deal that falls short of what many Democrats asked for but would still be considered the most significant legislation on the issue in decades.
The deal includes those under 21 to undergo a sort of background check before purchasing guns and allows for more funding for mental health and school security grants.
In Pennsylvania, the nation’s largest full-time legislature returned to Harrisburg last week to work on their own legislation to prevent the next school shooting. Oh, wait.
I’m learning that didn’t happen.
Instead, our state representatives and senators voted on important things like fireworks sales, increasing noise level allowances for entertainment venues and making sure no trans women participate in men’s sports.
Raising the age to buy rifles? Nope.
Increasing mental health funding? Nope.
Creating a program to place retired veterans as school security? Nope.
Banning doors and creating a one-way-in, one-way-out strategy esteemed Texas Senator Ted Cruz suggested? Nope.
Requiring frozen desserts sold at restaurants to be tested annually instead of weekly? Well, that actually was voted on last week and passed the state senate 49-0 and goes to the House for further review.
An effort the day after the Uvalde shooting was actually made by state House Democrats to ban future sales of high-capacity, semi-automatic firearms. The process would have required the changing of floor rules, but that was voted down 111-87, with every Democrat voting in favor except one — Lawrence County state Rep. Chris Sainato.
We can’t forget about what happened in Uvalde or Parkland or Sandy Hook or Columbine or Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill. But it will take hard work, compromise and effort from our legislators — both at the state and federal levels — to make a difference.
The people want change and that’s supported by polling.
Students want to go to school safely. No one should worry about dying when going to church, a spa or a concert.
In Pennsylvania, we haven’t done anything. That’s not acceptable.
So I plead with Sainato, state Rep. Aaron Bernstine and state Sen. Elder Vogel — please do something.
Work together. Find a solution. Raise the age to buy these mass-killing weapons or ban every single door in schools. Pressure our House Leader Kerry Benninghoff or Senate Pro Tempore Jake Corman, who’s leaving office soon, to take up votes that can prevent the next school shooting.
It’s why we send you to Harrisburg, after all.
Just do something.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
